NEW YORK (AP) — Emilee Skinner scored 17 points and Toby Fournier added 15 to help No. 5 Duke beat Columbia 71-47 on Saturday night.

Duke (6-0) led by two at the half before outscoring Columbia 23-14 in the third quarter led by Skinner and Fournier. The third-team AP All-American had a quiet first half with only three points before scoring six quick ones in the third quarter to help the Blue Devils extend their advantage to double digits.

Columbia (3-3) was only able to get within eight the rest of the game as Duke scored nine of the first 11 points in the fourth quarter to blow the game open.

The Blue Devils have a tough schedule coming up with five of their next six games against the top 10, including No. 7 UConn and No. 1 South Carolina.

This game closed out a difficult three-game stretch for Columbia, which also hosted No. 2 Michigan and played at then-No. 19 Maryland. It’s been 12 years since a mid-major program has played three consecutive regular-season games against ranked teams, including two top-five opponents, according to STATS Perform. New Mexico did it in 2014, although two of those games were on neutral courts.

Columbia jumped out on Duke building a seven-point lead in the second quarter before the Blue Devils rallied to take a 30-28 lead at the break. Thomas' jumper on the baseline with 56 seconds left gave Duke its first lead of the game and was the last score of the half.

Fliss Henderson had nine points in the first half, making all three of her shots as the Lions shot 61% from the field in the opening 20 minutes against one of the best defensive teams in the country. Columbia couldn't maintain that hot shooting in the second half as Duke dictated on the defensive end holding the Lions to just 22% (6 for 27) in the second half.

Henderson and Riley Weiss each had 12 for Columbia.

Up next

Duke: Plays No. 7 UConn in Boston on Nov. 28.

Columbia: Plays Stanford to begin a three-game tournament in Hawaii on Nov. 27.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college basketball coverage here