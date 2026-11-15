No. 5 Duke routs Marshall 88-51 as Toby Fournier has 16 points and 10 rebounds

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Toby Fournier had 16 points and 10 rebounds as No. 5 Duke rolled past previously unbeaten Marshall 88-51 on Sunday.

Autumn Fleary scored 14 points off the bench, Bella Flemings had 11 points and reserve Emilee Skinner added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Duke (4-0). The Blue Devils dominated the lane with a 51-28 rebounding edge.

Maddie Moody had nine of her 11 points in the first half and finished with a team-high five rebounds for Marshall (4-1), which attempted only three free throws until the final three minutes.

Coach Juli Fulks could be heard from across the court expressing displeasure about her team’s free-throw total when she drew a fourth-quarter technical foul

This marked Duke’s third consecutive result with a margin of more than 20 points.

Fournier has led Duke in scoring in consecutive games, shooting a combined 15-for-21 in those games. Flemings made three of the Blue Devils’ seven 3-point baskets.

Marshall, which won its first four games of a season for the first time in a decade, shot 30.5% from the field. That included 8-for-25 on 3-point attempts.

Duke scored the game’s first eight points. The Thundering Herd were scoreless for nearly five minutes to begin the second quarter as the Blue Devils extended the margin to 25-11.

Duke had 11 first-half offensive rebounds and led 41-19 at the break. The Thundering Herd shot 28% in the first half.

Up Next

Marshall: Wednesday at Wright State

Duke: Thursday home vs. Fordham

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