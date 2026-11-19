Things to watch this weekend in the Atlantic Coast Conference:

Game of the week

Virginia Tech (6-4, 3-4 ACC) at No. 5 Miami (9-1, 7-0, No. 7 CFP), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

The Hurricanes have been the league's top team all year and can claim a spot in the ACC championship game with a win. The Hurricanes regrouped from their loss at Notre Dame by beating Duke at home last week to stay unbeaten in league play. They're still chasing their first ever league title since joining the ACC for the 2004 season; they've only reached the ACC title game once before (2017).

The Hokies beat Clemson on Oct. 24 and have since lost two straight, 51-28 at SMU and 40-22 at home to Stanford .

The undercard

No. 10 Wake Forest (9-1, 6-1, No. 11 CFP) at Georgia Tech (3-7, 2-5), Saturday, noon ET (ESPN)

The Demon Deacons are rolling , blowing out every team they've faced since the start of October. Now they can clinch a trip to the ACC title game with a win and some outside help with Miami beating Virginia Tech or No. 22 Louisville losing to Pittsburgh. Wake Forest has outscored its last six opponents 313-38, a run that has the Demon Deacons battling for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Georgia Tech is coming off a wild turnaround following an ugly home loss to Louisville on Nov. 7. Coach Brent Key fired four assistants after that game , and the Yellow Jackets responded by winning at Clemson for the first time since 2008.

Clemson (6-4, 4-3) at Duke (7-3, 4-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

The Blue Devils lost at Miami, but Nate Sheppard continued putting up Heisman Trophy-worthy numbers by running for 131 yards and two touchdowns along with 12 catches for 93 yards. Duke will try for a third straight win against Clemson.

Impact players

— Clemson QB Trent Pearman. The former walk-on is now atop Dabo Swinney's depth chart for the trip to Duke after injuries to Tait Reynolds and Christopher Vizzina. He has completed 10 of 19 passes for 86 yards and two interceptions this year.

— Syracuse WR Calvin Russell III. The freshman had 17 catches for 137 yards in a comeback win at N.C. State . The 17 receptions tied the school record set in 2017. The Orange play at Boston College.

Inside the numbers

Louisville LB Stanquan Clark and North Carolina DB Greg Smith III will serve first-half suspensions Saturday among the penalties handed out from last weekend's postgame brawl between the Cardinals and Tar Heels . No. 22 Louisville hosts Pittsburgh while UNC visits Virginia. ... SMU visits No. 3 Notre Dame coming off a 49-7 home loss to Wake Forest . That marked the first time since 2016 that the Mustangs failed to reach double figures in scoring. ... Stanford visits California in the former Pac-12 rivals' 129th renewal of the Big Game. The Cardinal's win last year snapped a four-game skid in the series, and a win would make Stanford bowl eligible for the first time since 2018. ... N.C. State visits Florida State in a matchup of interim coaches. FSU's Rick Stockstill is 2-0, while N.C. State's Todd Goebbel is 1-2.

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