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No. 6 Indiana begins title defense by putting its 16-game winning streak on the line vs. North Texas

One team recently celebrated a national championship title; another secured a significant bowl game victory

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6 Indiana begins title defense by putting its 16-game winning streak on the line vs. North Texas
6 Indiana begins title defense by putting its 16-game winning streak on the line vs. North Texas

North Texas at Indiana, Saturday, Noon ET

How to watch: Fox

Key stats

North Texas (2025)

Overall offense: 512.4 yards per game (First in FBS)

Passing: 318.0 yards per game (2nd)

Rushing: 194.4 yards per game (25th)

Scoring: 45.1 points per game (1st)

Overall defense: 381.9 yards per game (77th)

Passing: 166.2 yards per game (8th)

Rushing: 215.7 yards per game (130th)

Scoring: 26.5 points per game (T-72nd)

Indiana (2025)

Overall offense: 461.0 yards per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 242.7 yards per game (52nd)

Rushing: 218.3 yards per game (12th)

Scoring: 42.6 points per game (2nd)

Overall defense: 260.9 yards per game (4th)

Passing: 185.9 yards per game (23rd)

Rushing: 75.0 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 11.1 points per game (2nd)

Team leaders

North Texas (2025)

Passing: Drew Mestemaker, 4,379 yards, 34 TDs, 9 INTs, 68.9% completion percentage

Rushing: Caleb Hawkins, 1,434 yards, 25 TDs

Receiving: Wyatt Young, 70 catches, 1,264 yards, 10 TDs

Indiana (2025)

Passing: Fernando Mendoza, 3,536 yards, 41 TDs, 6 INTs, 72.0% completion percentage

Rushing: Roman Hemby, 1,120 yards, 7 TDs

Receiving: Omar Cooper Jr., 69 catches, 937 yards, 13 TD

Last game

North Texas finished a 12-2 season with a 49-47 victory over San Diego State in the New Mexico Bowl.

Indiana finished a 16-0 season by beating Miami 27-21 in the national championship game.

Next game

North Texas hosts UNLV on Sept. 12.

Indiana hosts Howard on Sept. 12.

AP College Football: Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here

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