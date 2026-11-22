SEATTLE (AP) — Curt Cignetti stood in disbelief after Indiana kicker Paddy McAteer missed a 37-yard field-goal attempt in overtime.

The miss sealed the sixth-ranked Hoosiers’ second loss of the season, a 27-24 overtime defeat at Washington on Saturday that could prove crippling to the College Football Playoff hopes of the defending national champions.

“They made one more play we did," Cignetti said afterward, "and that’s that.”

McAteer had replaced starting kicker Nico Radicic in the third quarter after his field-goal attempt had been blocked. And the senior from Mullaghbawn, Ireland, proceeded to calmly kick a 34-yarder, giving the Hoosiers a short-lived 17-14 lead.

But in overtime, with the pressure on, the transfer from Troy could not convert again for them again.

“We’ve missed too many field goals this year, and the other guy had made them,” Cignetti said, when asked about benching Radicic, who is just 13 of 19 on field-goal tries this season. “That was the plan going in. We gave (McAteer) an opportunity, and he missed the field goal.”

The Hoosiers, who were eighth in the latest playoff rankings, dropped to 9-2 overall and 6-2 in the Big Ten as they prepare for their regular-season finale against Purdue. And that means they may need some help to get into the 12-team playoff again.

“I don’t really know right now, to be honest with you,” Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker said. “We have a lot of grit on this team. We are willing to go out there and do whatever it takes.”

Several uncharacteristic plays contributed to Indiana’s loss.

Entering the matchup, Cignetti had emphasized the importance of containing Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr., given his ability to make plays with his legs. Williams rushed for 88 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown run to open the scoring.

“Two things was don’t let the quarterback scramble in the pocket and don’t let them throw it behind us,” Cignetti said. “But I thought we came back and played better defensively in the second half.”

Washington rushed for 189 yards in all, wearing down Indiana’s defense heading into the fourth quarter and overtime.

Cignetti also pointed to injuries as a factor in the loss.

“The injuries did pile up,” he said. “Went in down five or six (players), and then at one point we had three offensive linemen out. But we did muster a touchdown drive.”

Indiana also made a quarterback change on its second possession of the second half, replacing Grant Wilson with Josh Hoover. Wilson had led the Hoosiers to two touchdowns before Hoover entered and led drives that ended in a touchdown and a field goal.

“We just got a little shaky there, something I sensed,” Cignetti said of the quarterback. “So Josh came in, made a few plays, and but too many missed opportunities again.”