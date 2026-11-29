NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Josh Heupel did not have an immediate update Saturday night on quarterback Faizon Brandon who hurt his left knee severely enough to be taken by ambulance to a hospital during the Volunteers' win over Vanderbilt.

“They did something precautionary during the middle of the game, and we’ll find out more there on the back end,” Heupel said of Brandon.

Brandon appeared to hyperextend his leg when being tackled at the end of a run on first down. He fumbled and the ball went out of bounds. Brandon had to be helped to the sideline before going to the locker room with his leg in a brace.

“You hate it,” Heupel said. “We’re trying to take a shot on the outside and ultimately the scramble. The guy’s has been through a bunch. Highs, lows, all of it. Like almost every young quarterback, and obviously, we hope and we want the best outcome here.”

That left No. 7 Tennessee with only starter George MacIntyre, who had been alternating with Brandon coming in usually to run. The Volunteers beat Vanderbilt 26-12 with a victory that ensures their second CFP berth in three seasons and likely a first-round playoff game at Neyland Stadium.

Brandon started the first five games this season before being pulled. He started last week's win over LSU and alternated with MacIntyre in that game. Tennessee already has lost a SEC-high 11 players, six of those starters, to season-ending injuries.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here