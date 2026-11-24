Arizona forward RJ Godfrey suffered another setback in his ongoing bid to become eligible, leaving him unavailable for this week's Maui Invitational.

A Pima County Superior Court judge on Monday denied a request for a temporary restraining order that would have cleared him to play in Maui. Judge Scott McDonald set a show cause hearing for Dec. 3.

Godfrey has gone through multiple ups and downs in his bid to be granted a fifth year of eligibility and now the earliest he could become eligible is for the Wildcats' Dec. 5 game against No. 13 St. John's at Madison Square Garden.

“I will be unwavering in my support of RJ," Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said in a statement. "He has done everything in the process correctly and is as deserving to be on the court as the next player in his similar situation. There are currently 22 players on Big 12 Men’s Basketball rosters who are receiving an extra year of eligibility, and 21 of them are eligible.”

Godfrey thought he would be ready to join the eighth-ranked Wildcats for last week's game against No. 10 UConn last Thursday after Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Bergin granted a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction two days earlier.

Those plans changed when the NCAA said it would not comply with the order, citing his involvement in another case in Georgia. Also at issue is Godfrey's participation in an all-star game and hiring of an agent.

That led to Godfrey and his attorneys enjoining the NCAA in a lawsuit against the Arizona Board of Regents.

Godfrey was granted voluntary dismissal from the Georgia case, but Judge McDonald, who took over the case from Judge Bergin, opted to send the case to a show-cause hearing instead of granting the temporary restraining order.

Lloyd said Godfrey was paid no money for playing in the all-star game and paid back all expenses advanced by his agent prior to his recruitment and commitment to Arizona.

“Based on precedent, RJ has met all requirements to be fully reinstated by the NCAA,” Lloyd said. “However, the NCAA has chosen not to acknowledge RJ’s injunction and refused to look at his request for reinstatement."

A Clemson transfer, Godfrey joined the Wildcats after a judge in Georgia granted an injunction clearing him and several other athletes to play this season in the wake of the NCAA’s new eligibility rules . The Georgia Court of Appeals granted the NCAA a stay, leaving his future in limbo.

Godfrey and his attorneys sued the Arizona Board of Regents on Nov. 5, seeking a permanent injunction for eligibility.

Godfrey was expected to be a key piece for Arizona coming off its first Final Four appearance in 25 years after Tobe Awaka graduated.

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