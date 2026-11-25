Wake Forest heads into its regular-season finale with Duke after giving up its highest yards per play all season, its highest point total in two months and continuing its penalty troubles.

Yet the eighth-ranked Demon Deacons kept rolling all the same despite the closest thing to an off performance they've had since the start of October .

Wake Forest (10-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) has been so dominant for weeks that they enter Saturday's tussle with the Blue Devils (7-4, 4-4) having already locked up a spot in the ACC championship game. They're on good footing to earn a College Football Playoff bid.

Yet their 50-29 win at Georgia Tech offered items to fix, too. That included 12 penalties for 111 yards, leaving them tied for worst in the league for average penalty yards (82.5). The Yellow Jackets averaged 6.6 yards per play and scored two late touchdowns after Wake Forest had gone up 50-15.

“At the end of the day, that’s a 21-point conference win on the road,” second-year coach Jake Dickert said. “That’s a dominant performance in my opinion. But there’s a lot of things, especially in the second half, that we’ve got to be better at. And those are things that we can control.”

Duke has won four straight meetings in the long-running instate series. The Blue Devils have lost two straight since a 7-2 start, including a sputtering offensive performance in last week's home finale against Clemson .

Now they'll try to slow a team that has outscored its last seven opponents 363-67, including 181-7 in the first half of the last five games.

“They’ve got a ton of confidence because of the roll that they’re on,” Duke coach Manny Diaz said. "And there’s no obvious weaknesses to exploit. It’s going to take everybody doing their job and a high level of execution to slow them down.”

Wake Forest plays amid CFP implications, looming Miami rematch

The Demon Deacons, who climbed three spots in Tuesday night’s CFP rankings , have won eight straight since losing to No. 4 Miami on Sept. 18 . They have a rematch looming with the Hurricanes at next week’s ACC title game in Charlotte.

“I’m not worried about the ACC championship game,” Dickert said. “We’re in a Big Four rivalry week, a team we haven’t beaten in four years, played all kind of close games. ... They’ve got our full attention.”

Sheppard, Lopez are national standouts as their positions

The game features a pair of Heisman Trophy hopefuls in Duke running back Nate Sheppard and Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez.

Sheppard, a sophomore, leads the country in all-purpose yardage (167.1), is tied for second in rushing TDs (20) and ranks third in rushing (130.5). On Tuesday, he was named one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award as the nation's top running back.

Lopez, a redshirt junior with previous stops at South Alabama and North Carolina, was named the same day as one of three finalists for the Davey O'Brien Award as the nation's top quarterback. He's thrown for 21 touchdowns with one interception while also running for 10 scores.

Blue Devils try to recharge offense

The Blue Devils managed a season-low 247 total yards in the 20-10 loss to Clemson, with the Tigers stacking the box with the goal of keeping Sheppard in check.

Sheppard ran for 116 yards. He popped a big run through the right side for a 55-yard touchdown, but otherwise had 61 yards on 18 carries (3.4 average).

“We just felt like there was so much meat left on the bone of plays where we really had them in a look that we wanted to,” Diaz said, “and just didn’t get our hats on the right guy and left other explosive plays out there.”

Dickert chasing Thanksgiving week success

While talking about preparing through Thanksgiving, Dickert couldn't help but mention: he's lost all four games played during the holiday week as a head coach.

While back at Washington State, Dickert lost twice to instate rival Washington in 2022 and 2023, and lost to Wyoming in his final season there before moving to Wake Forest. Then came last year's loss to Duke.

“I told the guys I’m going to be a little surly this week,” Dickert said.

For the record, Dickert did win a Thanksgiving week game at Washington State in 2021 as an interim coach.

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