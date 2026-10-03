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LA NACION

Nolo becomes a Category 3 Hurricane in the remote Pacific Ocean

A storm intensified into a major hurricane in the Pacific; officials issued warnings for a remote marine monument area

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LA NACION
Fenómeno meteorológico en las costas Estados Unidos, México y Caribe
Nolo becomes a Category 3 Hurricane in the remote Pacific OceanImagen de WikiImages en Pixabay

Nolo strengthened into a major hurricane Saturday far out in the Pacific Ocean, well to the west of Hawaii's main islands.

The storm's maximum sustained winds rapidly intensified to 115 mph (185 kph), the Miami-based National Hurricane Center reported, meaning it was a Category 3 hurricane.

Nolo was located about 210 miles (335 kilometers) south-southwest of Maro Reef and moving westward at 17 mph (28 kph).

A tropical storm warning was issued for the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument — a massive and remote federally protected area with islands, atolls, seamounts, shoals and coral reefs — from Maro Reef to Lisianski Island.

The hurricane center said large surf associated with Nolo “will likely inundate some of the low-lying atolls.”

No threat was in the forecast for any populated islands, however.

The hurricane center said Nolo was expected to cross the international date line Sunday.

Nolo skirted Hawaii as a hurricane a week ago. It then lost some of its punch and became a tropical storm, before regaining hurricane strength Friday.

Meanwhile another Pacific hurricane, Category 1 Rachel , continued heading westward on a path away from the west coast of Mexico.

Dangerous swells were forecast through the weekend for the coast of west-central Mexico and through Monday for the Baja California Peninsula, according to the hurricane center.

LA NACION
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