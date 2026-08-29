Nootbaar's leadoff homer, 3 hits spark Diamondbacks in 10-6 victory over Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lars Nootbaar homered to center on the first pitch of the game and had three of Arizona’s 12 hits to help the Diamondbacks beat the San Francisco Giants 10-6 on Friday night.

Arizona moved a half-game back of San Diego for the third wild-card spot in the National League.

Nootbaar’s home run was his fifth of the season and one of three hit by the Diamondbacks off Blade Tidwell. Corbin Carroll took Tidwell (0-1) deep to center in the third inning for a two-run homer that put Arizona on top 3-2. It was Carroll’s 19th home run of the season.

With two outs in the third, Tim Tawa launched a three-run shot to left off Tidwell to increase the Diamondbacks’ lead to 6-2.

The Giants got a solo homer in the first inning and an RBI double in the third from Bryce Eldridge. The rookie has 15 home runs this season.

Christian Koss hit his first homer of the year, a two-run drive to left off starter Kohl Drake in the fourth, to cut the Diamondbacks’ edge to 6-5.

Ildemaro Vargas’ two-run single off Spencer Bivens highlighted Arizona’s three-run sixth inning.

Gerardo Carrillo (3-1) worked a scoreless fifth inning to pick up the victory.

Right-hander Braxton Roxby made his major league debut for San Francisco in the ninth and set down the Diamondbacks in order.

The Diamondbacks have gone 9-2 against the Giants this season.

San Francisco manager Tony Vitello and pitcher Logan Webb were ejected in the third inning. Plate umpire Alan Porter tossed Vitello and first-base ump Jim Wolf ejected Webb, who was not pitching Friday.

Up next

The Diamondbacks and Giants complete their four-game series with a day-night doubleheader in San Francisco on Saturday.

See AP’s full MLB coverage here