FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Drey Carter had 16 points in North Alabama’s 87-49 victory against Fisk on Monday.

Carter shot 7 of 14 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line for the Lions (3-2). Jacobe Whitted scored 12 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 0 for 4 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds. Caden Harris shot 5 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Kaleb Jeffries finished with 24 points and two steals for the Bulldogs.

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North Alabama hosts Tusculum in its next matchup on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.