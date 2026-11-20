GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Jayden Thomas’ 14 points helped North Dakota defeat Mayville State 91-66 on Thursday.

Thomas added seven rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks (3-3). Zach Kraft scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 10, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc. Jayden Moore shot 3 of 9 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding nine assists.

Varick Lewis led the Comets in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Kuon Kuon added 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Mayville State. Isaiah Smith also had six points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

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North Dakota visits Detroit Mercy on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.