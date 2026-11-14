Northeastern wins 84-73 over Yale
Northeastern defeated Yale in a men's basketball matchup; the Huskies secured the win behind high-scoring performances
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BOSTON (AP) — Louis Bond’s 29 points helped Northeastern defeat Yale 84-73 on Friday.
Bond shot 11 for 16, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Huskies (2-2). Rashad King added 25 points while shooting 8 for 13 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, along with five rebounds and six assists. Dorian Grosber had 15 points and shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.
Daniel Ogunyemi led the Bulldogs (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Yale also got 19 points and three steals from Trevor Mullin. Courtney Wallace finished with 17 points.
Northeastern took the lead for good with 6:52 left in the second half on a layup from Bond to make it a 68-67 game.
Up next
Yale: hosts Emmanuel (MA) on Sunday.
Northeastern: visits Butler on Thursday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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