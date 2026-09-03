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Northwestern hosts South Dakota State for the Wildcats' season opener

South Dakota State faces Northwestern; SDSU enters contest with significantly stronger offensive and defensive statistics

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Northwestern hosts South Dakota State for the Wildcats' season opener
Northwestern hosts South Dakota State for the Wildcats' season openerAndrew Harnik - Pool Getty Images North America

South Dakota State at Northwestern, Saturday, 8 p.m. ET

How to watch: Big Ten Network

Key stats

South Dakota State

Overall offense: 628 yards per game (2nd in FCS)

Passing: 235 yards per game (tied for 50th)

Rushing: 393 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 70 points per game (4th)

Overall defense: 265 yards allowed per game (25th in FCS)

Passing: 157 yards allowed per game (27th)

Rushing: 108 yards allowed per game (42nd)

Scoring: 7 points allowed per game (tied for 10th)

Northwestern (2025)

Overall offense: 346.1 yards per game (96th in FBS)

Passing: 185.9 yards per game (106th)

Rushing: 160.2 yards per game (65th)

Scoring: 23.4 points per game (96th)

Overall defense: 329.8 yards per game (31st)

Passing: 193.5 yards allowed per game (30th)

Rushing: 136.2 yards allowed per game (48th)

Scoring: 19.8 points allowed per game (tied for 23rd)

Team leaders

South Dakota State

Passing: Chase Mason, 157 yards, 1 TD, 50 completion percentage

Rushing: James Basinger, 110 yards on 8 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Landon Dulaney, 89 yards on 2 catches, 1 TD

Northwestern (2025)

Passing: Preston Stone, 2,400 yards, 17 TDs, 12 INTs, 60 completion percentage

Rushing: Caleb Komolafe, 941 yards on 190 carries, 11 TDs

Receiving: Griffin Wilde, 880 yards on 71 catches, 8 TDs

Last game

South Dakota State beat Stetson 70-7 on Aug. 29.

Northwestern finished a 7-6 season with a 34-7 victory over Central Michigan in the GameAbove Sports Bowl on Dec. 26.

Next game

South Dakota State hosts New Haven on Sept. 12.

Northwestern hosts Colorado on Sept. 19.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here

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