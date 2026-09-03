Northwestern hosts South Dakota State for the Wildcats' season opener

South Dakota State at Northwestern, Saturday, 8 p.m. ET

How to watch: Big Ten Network

Key stats

South Dakota State

Overall offense: 628 yards per game (2nd in FCS)

Passing: 235 yards per game (tied for 50th)

Rushing: 393 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 70 points per game (4th)

Overall defense: 265 yards allowed per game (25th in FCS)

Passing: 157 yards allowed per game (27th)

Rushing: 108 yards allowed per game (42nd)

Scoring: 7 points allowed per game (tied for 10th)

Northwestern (2025)

Overall offense: 346.1 yards per game (96th in FBS)

Passing: 185.9 yards per game (106th)

Rushing: 160.2 yards per game (65th)

Scoring: 23.4 points per game (96th)

Overall defense: 329.8 yards per game (31st)

Passing: 193.5 yards allowed per game (30th)

Rushing: 136.2 yards allowed per game (48th)

Scoring: 19.8 points allowed per game (tied for 23rd)

Team leaders

South Dakota State

Passing: Chase Mason, 157 yards, 1 TD, 50 completion percentage

Rushing: James Basinger, 110 yards on 8 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Landon Dulaney, 89 yards on 2 catches, 1 TD

Northwestern (2025)

Passing: Preston Stone, 2,400 yards, 17 TDs, 12 INTs, 60 completion percentage

Rushing: Caleb Komolafe, 941 yards on 190 carries, 11 TDs

Receiving: Griffin Wilde, 880 yards on 71 catches, 8 TDs

Last game

South Dakota State beat Stetson 70-7 on Aug. 29.

Northwestern finished a 7-6 season with a 34-7 victory over Central Michigan in the GameAbove Sports Bowl on Dec. 26.

Next game

South Dakota State hosts New Haven on Sept. 12.

Northwestern hosts Colorado on Sept. 19.

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