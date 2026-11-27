ARENDAL, Norway (AP) — Norwegian budget airline Norse Atlantic Airways filed for bankruptcy Friday, a day after halting flights and ticket sales. The airline, which was founded in 2021, offered cheap flights from Europe to Asia, South Africa and the United States.

The airline's board of directors decided to file a bankruptcy petition after it "concluded that there is no longer a basis for continued operations,” parent company Norse Atlantic ASA said in a statement.

The decision to enter an insolvency process came almost seven months after U.S. budget carrier Spirit Airlines ceased operations during bankruptcy proceedings and went out of business. Higher jet fuel costs during the U.S. war with Iran have put significant financial stress on smaller airlines that weren't in strong shape at the beginning of the year.

“Despite extensive efforts, the company has so far not been able to secure sufficient funding to meet its short-term liquidity needs,” Norse Atlantic ASA said.

CEO Eivind Roald said in a statement that the company hoped to find a solution that would allow it and another airline subsidiary, Norse Atlantic U.K., to keep operating. All of the U.K. airline's flights were canceled Friday.

The Norse Atlantic website told passengers with tickets for canceled flights not to go to the airport unless they had already booked with another airline. The website advised customers to contact travel agents, travel insurance companies and credit card issuers about alternative travel arrangements and refunds.

“We know this will disrupt travel plans and may leave some passengers away from home,” the website said, adding that customer service is no longer available by phone, email, chatbot or on social media.

Airline industry bosses have warned travelers about rising jet fuel costs.

The CEO of Ryanair , Europe's biggest carrier, said earlier this month he expects European airfares to go up by as much as 20% next year as the Middle East conflict continues.