WASHINGTON (AP) — Slightly more people applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, though layoffs remain low and most American workers enjoy solid job security .

The Labor Department said Thursday that jobless claims ticked up to 203,000 from a revised 202,000 the week before. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, rose 2,000 to 197,750.

Applications for unemployment aid are a proxy for layoffs, and economists watch them because they can be a sign of where the job market is headed. This year, claims have remained at a historically low level below 220,000.

The report suggests that most companies are confident enough in the economy and their sales to hold onto their workers. At the same time, hiring has been sluggish, resulting in a “low-hire, low-fire” job market.

Even so, job creation has improved in the past few months. Employers added 165,000 jobs in October, far more than economists forecast, while the unemployment rate ticked down to 4.1%, from 4.2%.