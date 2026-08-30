Odell Beckham Jr. makes the New York Giants' 53-man roster, AP source says

Odell Beckham Jr. has made the New York Giants’ 53-man roster, a significant milestone in the wide receiver's comeback at age 33 with the team he started his NFL career with, according to a person familiar with the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the team's cuts had not been announced. They were due by 6 p.m. EDT.

Coach John Harbaugh on Friday night after the preseason finale against the Jets said Beckham had done enough to make a roster but stopped short then and again Saturday of ensuring it would be with the Giants. ESPN was first to report Beckham getting a spot.

Beckham got better as training camp progressed and showed in exhibition play that he could still produce. He made seven catches for 76 yards over three games.

“I feel like I gave everything I had,” Beckham said. “I’m just truly grateful for that opportunity, that experience. It was a tough couple years, taking a step back and deciding, do you go forward with life? Are you done? The mental battles that we go through and just push through, persevere and overcome adversity.”

Beckham was out of football all last season, including time spent serving a six-game suspension for failing a performance-enhancing drug test. His last game was Dec. 8, 2024, with Miami, when he played nine games for the Dolphins and had nine catches for 55 yards before getting waived on Dec. 13.

After not catching on anywhere and serving the suspension, Beckham began ramping back up this past spring. He worked out for the Giants in April, signed in June and acknowledged after one of his first practices that he would have to earn a roster spot.

Asked after the Jets game what he would mean, Beckham said, “Everything.”

A season-ending knee injury to Calvin Austin opened the door for Beckham and return specialist Braxton Berrios, who is being released but is expected to be brought back before the season opener Sept. 13 against Dallas. If he plays that night, it will be Beckham's first home game in a Giants uniform since Dec. 2, 2018.

Drafted 12th by the Giants in 2014, Beckham spent his first five professional seasons with them before getting traded to Cleveland in 2019. He eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving four times with New York.

AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. contributed to this report.

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