NEW YORK (AP) — Kelvin Odih’s 15 points off of the bench helped Fordham to a 104-56 victory over Mercy on Wednesday.

Odih shot 6 of 6 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Rams (6-2). Lateef Patrick scored 15 points and added five steals. Roor Akhuar had 12 points and went 4 of 6 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range).

Matt Filipowski led the Mavericks in scoring, finishing with 20 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Fordham took the lead with 19:33 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Amir Lindsey led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 55-26 at the break. Fordham extended its lead to 75-36 during the second half, fueled by a 12-2 scoring run. Jack Whitbourn scored a team-high six points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.