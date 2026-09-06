Ohtani out of Dodgers' lineup for 3rd straight day dealing with left knee, right biceps discomfort

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was not in the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Dodgers' game against Washington on Saturday as the two-way star deals with left knee and right biceps discomfort.

Ohtani is out of the lineup for three consecutive days for the first time since joining the Dodgers for the 2024 season on a 10-year, $700 million deal.

Manager Dave Roberts did report some progress, saying Ohtani would do some pregame hitting in the indoor batting cages after not taking swings Thursday or Friday. Roberts did not rule out a pinch-hitting appearance.

The Dodgers are still contemplating a stint on the injured list. If Ohtani goes on the IL by Sunday, the move can be backdated a maximum three days to when he was held out of a game against St. Louis on Thursday.

Ohtani has exclusively been a designated hitter since his last pitching appearance on July 2, but because he is designated as a two-way player, he would have a minimum 15-day IL stint.

“That’d be more of a deterrent,” Roberts said of an IL move.

Ohtani was 7 for 51 (.137) with one home run over his past 13 games. He struck out a season-high four times against the Cardinals on Wednesday.

“I feel that it’s gotten a lot better given his demeanor the last couple days,” Roberts said. “What I have learned about Shohei is when he doesn’t feel well, physically, he gets more short, and it’s just not the same personality, which makes sense. And so I think the last couple days he’s gotten a lot more loose and easygoing.”

After winning the National League MVP Award the past two seasons, Ohtani is batting .279 with 30 home runs and 80 RBIs in 129 games this season. He is also 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA in 14 starts, 85 2/3 innings, as a pitcher.

Tommy Edman was moved to the leadoff spot in the order in place of Ohtani for the third straight game. After the right-handed hitting Alex Call was used as designated hitter the previous two games, Teoscar Hernandez was the DH Saturday.

Dalton Rushing had been scheduled to DH, but was scratched due to elbow discomfort.

See AP’s full MLB coverage here