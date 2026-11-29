COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — John Mateer threw for 258 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 59 yards and two touchdowns to help Oklahoma rally from a 20-0 first-half deficit and beat No. 24 Missouri 34-31 Saturday.

Tate Sandell kicked a 30-yard field goal with 1:49 remaining, and Omarion Robertson stripped the ball from Shaun Terry II at the Missouri 27 to give Oklahoma (8-4, 5-4 Southeastern Conference) its fourth straight victory.

Santana Banner had a pair of interceptions, and Austin Simmons threw for 385 yards and three touchdowns but was intercepted twice for Missouri (7-5, 4-5), which lost for the third time in its last four games.

Missouri running back Jamal Roberts had nine carries for 12 yards and departed with an apparent hand injury after carrying the ball for a 3-yard loss with 5:57 remaining in the second quarter.

Caleb Goodie hauled in a 46-yard touchdown pass from Simmons, and Donovan Olugbode caught a pass for a two-point conversion to tie the game at 31-31 with 8:08 remaining in the fourth quarter after Oklahoma went ahead 31-23 on Mateer’s second touchdown run of the game 67 seconds earlier.

Oliver Robbins kicked a 22-yard field goal for Missouri with 13:09 remaining in the fourth quarter after Sandell had kicked a 41-yard field goal with two minutes remaining in the third to cap off a 24-0 Sooners run.

Mateer ran the ball 15 yards into the end zone with 8:26 remaining in the third quarter two plays after Owen Heinicke dived to intercept Simmons at the Missouri 20 yard line after Simmons threw off balance while backpedaling to escape heavy pressure from Kip Lewis.

Jonathan Hatton Jr. scored a 7-yard rushing touchdown to cap off an eight-play, 75-yard drive to open the second half after Mateer hit Parker Livingstone with a 6-yard touchdown pass with 24 seconds remaining in the first half.

Montgomery hauled in a 13-yard touchdown pass to put Missouri ahead 17-0 after Banner picked off Mateer for his second interception.

The takeaway

Oklahoma: After the magic displayed under interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten appeared to run out in the first half, the Sooners totally flipped the game in the second. Mateer gained 41 of his 59 rushing yards in the second half and has averaged 62.8 yards rushing over Witten’s four-game tenure.

Missouri: The Tigers generated early pressure against Mateer, limiting his impact in the running game and forcing a pair of first-half interceptions. However, they struggled to contain the Sooners in the second half and never could sustain offensive momentum after Roberts departed.

Up next

Both teams will learn their bowl destinations on Dec. 6.

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