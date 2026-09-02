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Oklahoma State visits Tulsa in season opener for both

Oklahoma State ranks near the bottom of FBS in offense and defense; Tulsa presents stronger statistical metrics

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Oklahoma State visits Tulsa in season opener for both
Oklahoma State visits Tulsa in season opener for both

Oklahoma State at Tulsa, Saturday, 3:45 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Oklahoma State (2025)

Overall offense: 292.4 yards per game (128th in FBS)

Passing: 174.1 yards per game (114th)

Rushing: 118.3 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 14.2 points per game (132nd)

Overall defense: 418.3 yards allowed per game (114th in FBS)

Passing: 252.4 yards allowed per game (119th)

Rushing: 165.9 yards allowed per game (91st)

Scoring: 33.3 points allowed per game (124th)

Tulsa (2025)

Overall offense: 397.9 yards per game (56th in FBS)

Passing: 222.4 yards per game (69th)

Rushing: 175.5 yards per game (48th)

Scoring: 23.2 points per game (98th)

Overall defense: 396.7 yards per game (89th)

Passing: 214.3 yards allowed (58th)

Rushing: 182.4 yards allowed (111th)

Scoring: 28.9 points allowed (93rd)

Team leaders

Oklahoma State (2025)

Passing: Zane Flores, 1,490 yards, 3 TDs, 7 INTs, 59.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Rodney Fields Jr., 614 yards on 124 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Gavin Freeman 481 yards on 53 catches, 4 TDs

Tulsa (2025)

Passing: Baylor Hayes, 2,158 yards, 12 TDs, 6 INTs, 58.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Dominic Richardson, 1,065 yards on 212 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Brody Foley, 528 yards on 37 catches, 7 TDs

Last game

Oklahoma State finished a 1-11 season with a 20-13 loss to Iowa State.

Tulsa finished a 4-8 season with a 31-24 loss to UAB.

Next game

Oklahoma State hosts No. 2 Oregon on Sept. 12. Tulsa plays at Sam Houston State on Sept. 12.

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