Oklahoma State visits Tulsa in season opener for both
Oklahoma State ranks near the bottom of FBS in offense and defense; Tulsa presents stronger statistical metrics
- 1 minuto de lectura'
Oklahoma State at Tulsa, Saturday, 3:45 p.m. ET
How to watch: ESPNU
Key stats
Oklahoma State (2025)
Overall offense: 292.4 yards per game (128th in FBS)
Passing: 174.1 yards per game (114th)
Rushing: 118.3 yards per game (113th)
Scoring: 14.2 points per game (132nd)
Overall defense: 418.3 yards allowed per game (114th in FBS)
Passing: 252.4 yards allowed per game (119th)
Rushing: 165.9 yards allowed per game (91st)
Scoring: 33.3 points allowed per game (124th)
Tulsa (2025)
Overall offense: 397.9 yards per game (56th in FBS)
Passing: 222.4 yards per game (69th)
Rushing: 175.5 yards per game (48th)
Scoring: 23.2 points per game (98th)
Overall defense: 396.7 yards per game (89th)
Passing: 214.3 yards allowed (58th)
Rushing: 182.4 yards allowed (111th)
Scoring: 28.9 points allowed (93rd)
Team leaders
Oklahoma State (2025)
Passing: Zane Flores, 1,490 yards, 3 TDs, 7 INTs, 59.8 completion percentage
Rushing: Rodney Fields Jr., 614 yards on 124 carries, 1 TD
Receiving: Gavin Freeman 481 yards on 53 catches, 4 TDs
Tulsa (2025)
Passing: Baylor Hayes, 2,158 yards, 12 TDs, 6 INTs, 58.8 completion percentage
Rushing: Dominic Richardson, 1,065 yards on 212 carries, 5 TDs
Receiving: Brody Foley, 528 yards on 37 catches, 7 TDs
Last game
Oklahoma State finished a 1-11 season with a 20-13 loss to Iowa State.
Tulsa finished a 4-8 season with a 31-24 loss to UAB.
Next game
Oklahoma State hosts No. 2 Oregon on Sept. 12. Tulsa plays at Sam Houston State on Sept. 12.
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