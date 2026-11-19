ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Olivia Olson had 22 points, five rebounds and four assists and No. 2 Michigan rolled to its most lopsided victory in program history, 112-31 over Niagara on Wednesday.

Michigan's 81-point margin of victory broke the previous mark of 72 set in a 107-35 win also over Niagara on Nov. 13, 2016.

The Wolverines just missed the record in their last game, a 101-30 victory over Central Michigan on Monday.

Niagara finished 1-28 last season, including a 98-point loss to Ohio State. The Purple Eagles are 0-6 this season and dropped their last game to unranked Sacramento State on Saturday, 95-38.

Syla Swords finished with 18 points and seven rebounds for the Wolverines, while Dallas Loughridge also had 18 points to go with seven assists. Te'Yale Delfosse added 15 points and six rebounds while Kendall Dudley chipped in 11 points.

Michigan forced 30 Purple Eagles turnovers and turned them into 39 points.

Jalyn Moore led Niagara with eight points.

Michigan (5-0) scored the first 33 points and led 37-2 after the first quarter. The Purple Eagles' Lily Deng-Lual made a layup to end their scoring drought after 10 missed shots and 10 turnovers. The Wolverines led 56-4 at halftime.

Niagara showed some grit in the third quarter, scoring 18 points, but still trailed by 63 entering the fourth.

Up next

Niagara: Hosts Le Moyne on Saturday.

Michigan: Faces Miami at the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship in Nassau, Bahamas on Monday.

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