The ugliness for the Big Ten moved from the field into the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday, with UCLA tumbling five spots to No. 9 and Indiana dropping to No. 14 after upset losses last weekend.

And in the Southeastern Conference, Alabama fell three spots and now finds itself behind conference rival Tennessee.

Georgia and Utah took the top two spots in yet another tumultuous rankings rollout. Among the few areas of stability, No. 12 Oregon and No. 13 Iowa — two Big Ten teams that moved up slightly but still would be on the outside looking in.

At No. 3 was Texas, followed by Notre Dame, Tennessee and Alabama. The Crimson Tide, ranked third over the past two rankings, saw their strength of schedule get battered after a win over Chattanooga of the FCS.

Because Alabama fell into the same four-team “pod” with Tennessee, the committee was able to use their head-to-head matchup — a 26-10 Tennessee win — to place the Volunteers ahead of the Tide.

The rest of the top 12: No. 7 Miami followed by Wake Forest, UCLA, BYU, Texas Tech and Oregon.

The Ducks would be on the outside looking in, replaced by Group of Six team Boise State, which was not in the committee's top 25 but was still ranked the best of those teams.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here . Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here