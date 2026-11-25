PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Drama of all sorts awaits when No. 10 UCLA and No. 15 Southern California clash in their rivalry game on Saturday.

Much more than crosstown bragging rights is at stake.

UCLA (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) can clinch a spot in the Big Ten championship game with a victory under first-year coach Bob Chesney, the architect of an astonishing turnaround from a 3-9 team last year.

But the Bruins might be playing without injured quarterback Ty Dieffenbach , who was carted off the field during their first loss of the season, an 18-16 triple-overtime thriller at Michigan last week.

“A team losing one game usually isn’t a big deal,” Chesney said on the “Bruin Insider Show.” "A lot hanging in balance, however.”

The defeat dropped the Bruins five spots to ninth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. A win against USC would bolster their at-large playoff hopes, while a loss could cause the selection committee to drop them from the 12-team field.

The Bruins still have a shot at getting to Indianapolis on Dec. 5 with a loss, but they’d need plenty of help.

The Trojans (8-3, 5-3) have a remote chance of making the Big Ten title game with a win and other results falling their way. USC (No. 15 CFP) is outside looking in at the playoff even with a victory. The Trojans are 2-2 in their last four games.

“It’s going to be a heated, edgy game in these rivalry games, but they’re always that,” embattled USC coach Lincoln Riley said, “and especially with both of these teams having so much to play for."

It's the first time both teams have been ranked for the rivalry game since 2022, when No. 7 USC beat No. 16 UCLA 48-45 in Pasadena.

"If you make it too big and you forget how you got here and you forget what you got to do to prepare properly because you’re making it about just the rivalry, it will be a problem,” Chesney said.

One-loss Bruins are underdogs

Despite just one loss, UCLA is a seven-point underdog for the game at the Rose Bowl, where the Bruins will be playing in front of their biggest home crowd of the season. They've averaged 33,841 with tarps covering the upper-tier end zones. Those are expected to be removed for the game that could see up to 80,000 people in the stands.

“Emotions are going to be high,” said UCLA linebacker Sammy Omosigho, an Oklahoma transfer. “We got a lot at stake. We got to go in with the mindset and mentality to dominate.”

Both teams will wear their home jerseys and the winner of the 96th edition gets to paint the Victory Bell. USC has done it in 20 of the last 27 matchups, including three of four under Riley.

“Usually it’s state rivalries, but this is a city rivalry,” said USC defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren, a Michigan State transfer. “We know it means a ton to the fan base and the alumni. It means a ton to us.”

QB carousel

Dieffenbach took some reps in practice early in the week and has not been ruled out for Saturday.

UCLA’s quarterback carousel began when starter Nico Iamaleava suffered a season-ending torn ACL in a win at Oregon on Oct. 10. Dieffenbach stepped in and kept the Bruins’ winning streak going while moving ahead of Madden Iamaleava on the depth chart.

If Dieffenbach can’t play, Madden Iamaleava will get the starting nod. The sophomore who is the younger brother of Nico struggled in limited relief after Dieffenbach got hurt at Michigan. Dieffenbach worked with Iamaleava, who took double his usual number of reps, and backups Colton Gumino and DJ Bordeaux at practice this week.

Last year, Nico Iamaleava's status for the rivalry game was in doubt because of neck spasms after a helmet-to-helmet hit the week before. He played, and completed 27 of 28 passes for 200 yards and a score while rushing for 15 yards on 11 carries in UCLA's 29-10 loss.

Last hurrah?

With the Trojans facing long odds to make the playoff even with a win, this could be the final game for several NFL draft-worthy seniors who might skip a bowl game, including quarterback Jayden Maiava and running back Waymond Jordan.

While Maiava claims he hasn’t decided anything about his future, he could finish his up-and-down tenure as the first USC quarterback since Matt Barkley to beat UCLA three times. He has thrown only eight interceptions — a good sign before facing a Bruins defense with an FBS-high 20 — but six of those picks came in the Trojans’ three losses, including three in his poor performance against Indiana this month.

Riley’s future

Fan discontent is high at USC after Riley’s third straight good-but-not-great season ending in what’s likely to be the Trojans’ fifth consecutive year outside the Playoff under a coach who’s being paid to contend for national titles.

Riley has defended his performance and expressed his devotion to USC, while many current and former players have spoken out in support. Riley knows a loss would stoke the dissenting voices, but a win would be a strong argument to stay the course.

AP Sports Writer Greg Beacham contributed to this report.

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