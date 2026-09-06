Oregon didn't appreciate Boise State dancing to "Shout"

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon didn't take too kindly to Boise State players dancing to “Shout.”

The Ducks play the iconic song from the film “National Lampoon's Animal House” during the break between the third and fourth quarters of every home game at Autzen Stadium.

The video scoreboard shows the Nike commercial made in 2015 that features Oregon stars, including former quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Joey Harrington, who recreate the film's toga party scene. The Autzen fans always sing and dance along, and sometimes the Ducks players join in on the tradition.

But on Saturday, when the No. 2 Ducks hosted Boise State in the season opener, the Broncos' players danced along to the song. At the time, the game was tied 24-24.

“When we seen that, it was like, `Hey, you can’t do that in our home,'” Oregon quarterback Dante Moore said. “So we made sure that we go out here and capitalize and finish drives and put some points on the board.”

Oregon and Boise State traded field goals in the fourth quarter before Dante Moore hit Dakorien Moore with the game-winning 62-yard touchdown pass.

Boise State coach Spencer Danielson said the Broncos had been playing “Shout” at practice for fourth-quarter inspiration.

“What everybody saw today is what we've been doing for weeks now, and I'm proud of our guys to find a way to continue fighting,” Danielson said.

Dante Moore said tight end Jamari Johnson was especially angered.

“It motivated us, especially JJ," Dante Moore said. "He was screaming at me like it’s some BS."

Johnson confirmed it: “You know they was having their fun, but I kind of took that a little disrespect because it’s our song. You know, it’s our song.”

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