Packers add guard Kevin Zeitler and lose receiver Jayden Reed for the rest of the season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers’ struggling offense underwent more upheaval Wednesday with the arrival of veteran guard Kevin Zeitler and the announcement that wide receiver Jayden Reed won’t play again this season.

Zeitler becomes the third experienced guard to join the Packers since Green Bay failed to protect quarterback Jordan Love and gained just 17 yards on nine carries in a 35-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday. The Packers signed Laken Tomlinson to their 53-man roster and added Mekhi Becton to their practice squad Tuesday.

“I think it just calms down the O-line,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “When you have veterans in there who have been through the war — certainly we’ve got young guys playing beside them — that can definitely settle things down. We’re just trying to get these guys integrated, get them up to speed, ramp them up and see what they can do.”

Reed will have season-ending surgery after injuring his neck in the first quarter of the Packers’ 20-17 overtime victory over the New York Jets on Sept. 20.

“I didn’t even realize the magnitude at the time,” LaFleur said. “But certainly when I was out there with him, and just seeing what was going on, it shocks you. It jolts you a little bit because you never want to see anyone in that position, let alone one of your own guys, a guy you have a lot of love for and brings so much to this organization, this football team, to the locker room. He’s an energy guy. He will certainly be missed.”

Right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele and Reed were carted off the field on consecutive plays during the Jets game, and now both will miss the rest of the season. This follows a 2025 season in which Reed played just seven games because of shoulder and foot injuries.

Reed’s absence will force the Packers to lean more on Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, who are off to strong starts. Watson has 17 catches for 284 yards and four touchdowns. Golden has 15 receptions for 253 yards and one score.

Green Bay’s main issue has been the offensive line’s inability to establish any sort of rhythm.

Rookie fifth-round draft pick Jager Burton started Thursday in place of the injured left guard Aaron Banks. Right guard Jacob Monk had only one career start before this season. Neither player has been effective.

The Packers, who visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, are hopeful the new additions can help solidify those spots.

Zeitler, 36, made a Pro Bowl with Baltimore in 2023 and has made 213 career starts. He started 16 games for the Tennessee Titans last season.

Tomlinson, 34, is a 2015 first-round pick whose career has included stints with Detroit (2015-16), San Francisco (2017-21), the New York Jets (2022-23), Seattle (2024) and Houston (2025).

Becton began his career in 2020 after the New York Jets selected him with the 11th pick in the draft. He was a right guard for the Philadelphia Eagles when they won the Super Bowl during the 2024 season. He started 14 games for the Los Angeles Chargers last season and had surgery in March for a torn labrum.

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