Packers booed in a Lambeau flop as they get blown out by Falcons in home opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers knew they’d have their hands full early in the season with their offense missing Josh Jacobs and their defense lacking Micah Parsons.

But they couldn’t have expected their home opener to go this miserably.

With a makeshift offensive line struggling to give Jordan Love time to throw or to create running room for Jacobs’ backups, the Packers were embarrassed by the previously winless Atlanta Falcons, losing 35-14 on Thursday night.

The Packers (1-2) were booed by the Lambeau Field crowd for much of the second half, and they find themselves at a potential crossroads before the end of September.

This wasn’t what team president/CEO Ed Policy had in mind when he signed coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst to contract extensions even after the Packers ended the 2025 season with five straight losses, including a wild-card playoff loss at Chicago in which they blew a 21-3 lead.

Green Bay has made three straight postseason appearances but looked nothing like a potential playoff team Thursday.

The losses of Parsons and Jacobs certainly hurt.

Parsons will miss at least one more game as he continues his recovery from a torn ACL that ended his 2025 All-Pro season early.

Jacobs was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list after he pleaded no contest two weeks ago to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property stemming from a May altercation with his then-girlfriend.

Meanwhile, injuries on the offensive line are hurting the Packers.

Green Bay played without two of its starting linemen after left guard Aaron Banks hurt his toe and right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele tore his patellar tendon in a 20-17 overtime victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. Bako-Bewele, who is Green Bay’s best lineman when healthy, won’t play again this season.

There are other issues as well.

The Packers have lacked discipline. They committed an NFL-high 26 penalties through the first two weeks. They led 7-0 on Thursday when Brenton Cox Jr. was called for roughing the passer on a third-down incompletion. Instead of punting, Atlanta scored a tying touchdown on that series and took control shortly thereafter.

One strength for Green Bay the first two weeks of the season was defending the run. The Packers had been allowing 2.9 yards per carry, the second-lowest average in the league.

That changed Thursday.

Atlanta outrushed Green Bay 242 yards to 17 and averaged 5.9 yards per carry. Bijan Robinson led the way with 194 yards and two touchdowns.

Jacobs' absence leaves the Packers relying on MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson to lead their rushing attack. Each had four carries Thursday, with Lloyd gaining 11 yards and Johnson 6.

They were running in place for much of the night. And LaFleur will have to find a way to get them moving if he wants to salvage Green Bay's season.

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