Green Bay believes it’s already in must-win mode as the Packers chase a fourth straight playoff berth that looks increasingly unlikely.

The Packers (6-5) played a pair of other NFC playoff contenders in its last two games and lost by double digits in each of them, falling 30-10 at home to Minnesota before fading in the second half of a 26-13 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday. The Packers are last in the NFC North and would miss the playoffs if the season ended this weekend.

“We probably have to win out,” All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons said after the Rams game. “That’s just the reality of this situation.”

Green Bay’s remaining schedule includes home dates with Buffalo (10-1), Miami (1-9), Houston (4-6) and Detroit (8-3), plus trips to New Orleans (3-7) and Chicago (9-2).

History suggests Green Bay still has a good chance of reaching the playoffs even if it loses once more. The only teams in the Super Bowl era to miss the playoffs despite winning at least 11 regular-season games are the 1967 Baltimore Colts (11-1-2), 1985 Denver Broncos (11-5) and 2008 New England Patriots (11-5).

But the Packers don’t have much wiggle room. A 10-7 record might not be good enough to earn a wild-card spot this year, as their 0-2 record against Minnesota and their loss to the Rams will hurt them in potential tiebreak situations.

“We’re in a one-game season from here on out,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said.

Green Bay’s biggest flaw has been apparent all season. The Packers’ woeful rushing attack puts pressure on quarterback Jordan Love to carry the offense.

Love ranks among the NFL’s most prolific passers, but he got sacked eight times in the loss to Minnesota and struggled in the second half Wednesday after star receiver Christian Watson was sidelined.

Green Bay’s two-game skid has exposed other weaknesses. The Packers haven’t found cohesiveness with an offensive line that has used seven starting combinations this season. A run defense that had improved since allowing Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson to rush for 194 yards in late September reverted to its early season struggles Wednesday as Los Angeles’ Blake Corum gained 184 yards on 32 carries.

Perhaps the most troubling sign was that the Packers simply didn’t compete in the second half. The Rams outscored the Packers 13-0 and outgained them 237-55 over the final two quarters.

“Every quarter, every minute, every down matters,” Parsons said. “We’ve got to figure out who’s in this for the long haul and who’s in it for the ride.”

What’s working

The Packers limited Matthew Stafford to a season-low 140 yards passing and intercepted him once. Of course, the Rams didn’t have to throw the ball very often because their rushing attack was so dominant.

What needs work

A team that can’t run the ball or stop the run is destined for failure, and the Rams outrushed the Packers 241-55. … The Packers allowed Los Angeles to go 8 of 15 on third-down conversions. … The Packers were called for eight penalties for 75 yards. Only Houston, Dallas and Carolina are getting penalized for more yards per game than Green Bay (66.2).

Stock up

Parsons recorded a sack in his first game since tearing his ACL and getting meniscus damage in his left knee on Dec. 14. ... LB Ty’Ron Hopper had a 21-yard interception return. He has picked off a pass in two of his last four games.

Stock down

TE Tucker Kraft continues to struggle in his return from a torn ACL that ended his 2025 season prematurely. Kraft lost a fumble in the first quarter and the Rams converted the turnover into a field goal. Kraft has totaled five catches for 44 yards and no touchdowns over his last three games. … Love had his first two-interception game of the season. … After rushing for 110 yards on 24 carries in the two games leading up to this one, Kaleb Johnson gained just 13 yards on eight attempts Wednesday.

Injuries

Watson left with a concussion late in the second quarter after taking a hit that resulted in the ejection of Rams safety Kam Kitchens. Watson had four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown before his departure. … OG Kevin Zeitler made his first start of the season, but left in the second quarter with an ankle injury.

Key number

65.9 — Green Bay’s yards rushing per game. According to Sportradar, the last time any team finished a season with that low an average was in 1946, when the NFL’s Detroit Lions had 42.5 and the All-America Football Conference’s Miami Seahawks had 60.6. The Packers are gaining just 3.11 yards per carry and, according to Sportradar, the 2000 San Diego Chargers were the last team to finish a season with a lower average. Green Bay has only 725 yards rushing this season. The last team with fewer through its first 11 games was the 2019 Miami Dolphins (695).

Next steps

The Packers visit New Orleans on Dec. 6 before returning to Lambeau Field for a Dec. 13 matchup with Buffalo.

AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed to this report.

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