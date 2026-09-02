Packers look to bounce back from disappointing finish to last season

GREEN BAY PACKERS (9-8-1)

Expectations

The Packers believe they can make a Super Bowl run and end their recent history of playoff disappointment. They have reached the postseason in each of the three years since Jordan Love took over as the starting quarterback, but they’ve had the NFC’s seventh and final playoff seed each of those years and have back-to-back losses in the wild-card round. New Packers president/CEO Ed Policy showed his faith in coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst by giving them contract extensions even after the team ended last season with five straight losses. There are new faces on the coaching staff, with former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon taking over as defensive coordinator and Cam Achord arriving as special teams coordinator. The uncertainty surrounding two of Green Bay’s top players makes it tough to forecast how well the Packers will fare this year. All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons will miss the first part of the season after tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament last November. Parsons has indicated the earliest he could realistically return is for an Oct. 18 game with the Dallas Cowboys. Three-time Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs will open the season on the commissioner's exempt list — making him unavailable to play -- as he faces misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property stemming from his May arrest.

New faces

OG Jager Burton, CB Brandon Cisse, Edge Dani Dennis-Sutton, LB Zaire Franklin, DL Javon Hargrave, CB Domani Jackson, DT Chris McClellan, WR/KR Skyy Moore, K Trey Smack, OG CB Benjamin St-Juste, QB Tyrod Taylor

Key losses

WR Romeo Doubs, DL Kingsley Enagbare, DL Rashan Gary, CB Nate Hobbs, C Elgton Jenkins, K Brandon McManus, LB Quay Walker, OT Rasheed Walker, WR Dontayvion Wicks, QB Malik Willis, RB Emanuel Wilson, DL Colby Wooden

Strengths

Green Bay is formidable at safety with Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams and Javon Bullard, who typically lines up at nickel. McKinney earned All-Pro honors in 2024 and was a second-team selection in voting last year. Williams and Bullard are third-year pros who have established themselves as key players. The 27-year-old Love is in his prime as he builds off a 2025 season in which he ranked sixth in the NFL in passer rating.

Weaknesses

Green Bay gained just 4.1 yards per carry last season for its lowest average since 2012. There’s reason to worry whether the Packers will run the ball any better this year, particularly now that Jacobs won't be available for the start of the season. Jacobs' absence creates opportunity for MarShawn Lloyd, a 2024 third-round pick who appeared in only one game the last two seasons due to a variety of injuries. Green Bay has plenty of questions on its offensive line. Jordan Morgan is the main starter at left tackle for the first time after playing primarily guard his first two seasons. Left guard Aaron Banks has been limited by a knee issue in training camp, and the right guard spot remains unsettled. Rushing the passer could prove difficult as long as Parsons is out. The Packers lost all four games Parsons didn’t play last season — three in the regular season and one in the playoffs. Special teams has been a major Green Bay weakness for several years.

Camp developments

Green Bay lacks a clear-cut No. 1 cornerback, but Cisse showed signs that he eventually could grow into that role. The rookie second-round pick from South Carolina had an outstanding camp. Smack, a sixth-round pick from Florida, kicked a 58-yard field goal and a 59-yarder in Green Bay’s first two preseason games. With Jacobs limited by a groin injury for much of camp, Lloyd showed signs he could be a quality contributor if he can avoid injuries.

Fantasy players to watch

TE Tucker Kraft had 32 catches for 489 yards and six touchdowns in just eight games last season before tearing his right ACL . Kraft expects to be ready for the start of the season. He should be a top-three fantasy tight end if he plays the full season. The departures of Doubs and Wicks could enable Christian Watson to get more targets and be a quality No. 2 or No. 3 receiver on a fantasy roster if he stays healthy. Watson came back from a torn ACL and had 35 catches for 611 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games last year.

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