Pakistan fast bowling coach Shaun Tait says seamer-friendly home wickets are crucial for success

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan fast bowling coach Shaun Tait believes preparing seamer-friendly cricket pitches at home is the way forward for Pakistan to compete in World Test Championship in future.

Last week, last-placed Pakistan drew its first test in this below-par WTC cycle on a grassy wicket at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium where at least 141 overs were lost due to bad light and rain against Sri Lanka.

Saqib Khan, the 31-year-old pace bowler, made a stunning seven-wicket test debut as Pakistan aimed to rejig its team after a disastrous run at the WTC, losing seven and winning just two test matches ahead of the home series against Sri Lanka.

“These sort of (greenish) wickets going forward for Pakistan cricket, I believe personally is the way forward,” Tait told reporters on Monday after working with pace bowlers in the final two-hour net session ahead of Tuesday’s second test.

Pakistan has prepared another greenish wicket for the second test, which the Pakistan Cricket Board had to relocate to Rawalpindi after level of smog increased in Lahore last week.

“It looks similar to the last (test) pitch,” Tait said. “But again, like with the grass lengths and stuff, I’m not good with that sort of thing, but it looks like there’s some grass coverage, which is always a good sign.”

Saqib curtailed Sri Lanka’s first innings lead to just 12 runs by claiming 5-25 on the fourth day under favorable overcast conditions. Centuries from captain Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva had given Pakistan only one wicket on Day 3, which was dominated by a 249-run stand between the two Sri Lankan centurions.

Saqib had taken 81 wickets in 19 first-class games over the last four domestic seasons before he caught the eyes of the selectors and won player of the match award in his debut test. Tait was impressed with Saqib's seam and swing in home conditions.

“He (Saqib) did a really good job, especially with the new ball,” Tait said. “Obviously he’s played quite a bit of first-class cricket, which is great … he’s got experience behind him in Pakistan, so that was really helpful to be able to bring in a player that had played enough first-class cricket and taken wickets.”

Saqib was one of the four successful debutants in the first test with the other three — Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Taha and Arafat Minhas — scoring half centuries on their debut with the bat.

Captain Babar Azam is still searching for his first test century since December 2022 with the drought now stretching to 42 innings after the first test. He was, however, among four half century-makers in Pakistan's first innings while Saud Shakeel fell in nervous nineties in both innings.

The trio of frontline Sri Lanka fast bowlers — Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara — wasted an early advantage after Mendis won the toss in his first test as Sri Lanka skipper, as they ran into Pakistan openers’ positive intent with their inconsistent line and lengths.

Although the visitors pushed for victory on the final day when their fast bowlers mopped the Pakistan top-order before Shakeel showed plenty of temperament and his 97 off 210 balls forced the draw.

With another greenish-wicket on offer, Sri Lanka might be tempted to leave out frontline spinner Prabath Jayasuriya for the second successive game and retain the same bowling combination that also features Milan Rathnayaka as the fourth seam option.

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