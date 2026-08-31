Pakistan summons home coaches and 7 players after two brutal test cricket defeats in England

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan pushed the panic button after heavy defeats in the two test cricket matches in England by replacing two coaches and seven players on Monday.

Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were summoned home to be replaced by Pakistan white-ball head coach Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke respectively for the third and final test in Birmingham starting on Sept. 9.

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, injured opening batter Imam-ul-Haq, first test captain Salman Ali Agha, spinner Ali Usman and pacer Khurram Shahzad — who all played in the second test defeat at Lord's on Sunday — were also returning home. Allrounder Aamir Jamal and batter Awais Zafar were going with them without getting a game in England.

Pakistan has yet to cross the 200-run mark in four innings of the series, losing by an innings and 103 runs in Leeds and by 194 run at Lord’s.

The selectors recalled opening batter Saim Ayub, who has played eight tests, and Abdullah Fazal, who was pulled out of the England tour when he was injured in the West Indies.

The five uncapped players traveling to England included spin allrounder Arafat Minhas, fast bowler Mohammad Imran Jr., wicketkeeper Saad Baig, and fast bowling allrounders Mohammad Imran and Razaullah.

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