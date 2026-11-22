DETROIT (AP) — Ondrej Palat scored two goals and the New York Islanders stretched their point streak to seven games with a 3-2 victory over the struggling Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Palat doubled his goal total for the season and Simon Holmstrom scored his team-high 10th of the season early in the third. The Islanders are 4-0-3 during their point streak.

Forward Casey Cizikas had an assist while appearing in his 1,000th game with the team, becoming the fourth Islanders player to reach that milestone. He joined Bryan Trottier (1,123), Denis Potvin (1,060) and Josh Bailey (1,057) on that list.

Matthew Schaefer added two assists, giving him eight points in the last four games, while Ilya Sorokin made 18 saves.

Alex DeBrincat scored his first goal in eight games for Detroit, which has lost seven of its last eight, all in regulation. Emmitt Finnie had the other Red Wings goal while John Gibson stopped 18 shots.

Cizikas just missed scoring his second goal of the season four minutes into the game, as he banged a shot off the right post. Finnie gave Detroit the lead at 8:39 of the period, elevating a close-range shot over Sorokin's right shoulder.

Palat redirected Ben Hutton's shot from the point beyond Gibson's glove at 9:10 of the second period to tie it. The Islanders converted a four-on-two break at 3:26 of the third to take the lead. Holmstrom scored from the left circle off a pass from Matias Maccelli.

Palat's second goal of the game came on the rebound of his own shot that hit the post. DeBrincat scored 29 seconds later with 6:10 remaining to pull Detroit within 3-2.

Up next

Islanders: Host Toronto on Monday night.

Red Wings: Host Vancouver on Wednesday night.

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