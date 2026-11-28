MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — A surprise starter delivered the winner as Palmeiras beat Estudiantes 1-0 to claim its fourth Copa Libertadores title and extend Brazil’s dominance to eight straight years on Saturday.

Paraguayan forward Ramón Sosa scored the only goal in the 52nd minute in front of more than 60,000 fans at Estadio Centenario which has hosted more Libertadores finals than any other venue.

Palmeiras previously won in 1999, 2020 and 2021. Saturday’s victory gave Brazil 26 titles in all, one more than Argentina.

Estudiantes, from La Plata outside Buenos Aires, was trying for a fifth title after winning in 1968, 1969, 1970 and 2009.

Palmeiras takes home $25 million and a spot in FIFA’s Intercontinental Cup, which starts on Dec. 9 in Qatar. Next year it will play Copa Sudamericana champion Boca Juniors for the Recopa Sudamericana.

Coach Abel Ferreira has won 12 trophies with Palmeiras, more than any other coach in the club’s history. He picked Sosa over Mauricio and Vitor Roque, the two players widely expected to start, and played him behind José López and Colombian winger Jhon Arias.

The gamble paid off.

Early in the second half, full back Arthur, whom Ferreira sent on at halftime, chipped the ball to Arias. Arias headed it across the box for Sosa, who beat Estudiantes goalkeeper Fernando Muslera with his left foot.

The first half had all the hallmarks of a tense South American final: Fouls kept stopping play, players scuffled and three players from each team were booked, all in sweltering spring heat — about 29 degrees (mid-80s F).

Each team came close to scoring only once before halftime. Estudiantes captain Guido Carrillo headed a corner just over the bar in the eighth minute. Late in the half, Palmeiras midfielder Lucas Evangelista left a defender sprawling and cut the ball back, but it deflected off another Estudiantes player and hit the post.

Trailing after Sosa’s goal, Estudiantes kept attacking as its fans unfurled a banner in the stands: “Glory is not reached by a path of roses.”

The team sent cross after cross into a penalty area guarded by Palmeiras goalkeeper Carlos Miguel. At 6-foot-8 (more than 2 meters), he is the tallest player in Brazilian soccer.

Carlos Miguel saved a dangerous header from Estudiantes forward Edwin Cetré, while center back Gustavo Gómez, in his fourth Libertadores final with Palmeiras, was a wall that Estudiantes couldn’t get through.

The Centenario, which FIFA has declared a historic monument of world soccer, will be renovated from next year to host the opening match of the 2030 World Cup. That match will come a century after Uruguay hosted the first World Cup.

See AP’s full soccer coverage here