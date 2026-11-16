CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers were able to hold onto first place in the NFC South with a walk-off 20-17 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

They're going to need to be much more disciplined moving forward if they hope to stay there.

Carolina (4-5) escaped with the win despite being penalized a franchise-record 17 times for 152 yards. The Saints were penalized three times for 46 yards.

It marked the fourth time the Panthers have been flagged for 10 or more penalties this season.

The Panthers' 787 penalty yards are the most in the league this season.

“Some of the penalties that are judgment calls, they’re going to call them how they see them,” Panthers coach Dave Canales said. “The things that I’m going to focus on are the ones we’ve got to take control on, which is offside penalties, pre-snap deals, delay of game — those types of procedural penalties. We’ve got to eliminate those.

“The competitive calls are going to happen. There’s ways to talk about the technique but it’s really the things we can control that we really have to focus on.”

What’s working

Canales had this request for Todd Wash when he made him the team's interim defensive coordinator two weeks ago: Stop the run.

Wash's unit has done just that in the two games since, holding the Denver Broncos and Saints to a combined 131 yards on 50 carries, an average of 2.62 yards per carry.

Wash's strategy has included bringing more players into the “box,” with a focus on stopping the run first. That has led to more one-on-one coverage schemes, which has led to more defensive pass interference penalties on the outside with cornerbacks forced to use their hands more to prevent big plays.

What needs help

The Panthers still need to do a better job of protecting quarterback Bryce Young.

He has been sacked 12 times in the past three games.

Young could help ease the pressure on the offensive line by doing a better job of breaking containment and running for some first downs. He has been reluctant to do that for most of the season, limited to 48 yards rushing on 12 carries.

Stock up

Running back Chuba Hubbard entered the season expected to split carries with Jonathon Brooks, but Brooks' injury has left Hubbard as the team's primary back.

Hubbard is taking full advantage of the additional workload and is in the midst of his most productive NFL season.

Hubbard carried 27 times for 92 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints and caught five passes for 80 yards. He has run for 711 yards and seven TDs this season while averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

After failing to use Hubbard on the goal line in last week's loss to Denver, the Panthers didn't take any chances on Sunday as they gave him the ball on the goal line twice and he delivered with short TD runs.

Stock down

Wide receiver Jalen Coker has almost disappeared completely off Young's radar following a strong start to the season.

Coker had 24 receptions on 35 targets for 319 yards and two touchdowns in his first four games, but only seven catches on 18 targets for 74 yards and one TD in his past four games.

He was targeted four times against the Saints but had no receptions.

Injuries may have played a role in Coker's notable drop-off in production and he's struggling to get separation in his routes.

Injuries

The Panthers didn't report any major injuries on Sunday. Linebacker Devin Lloyd was briefly checked for a concussion but returned to the game.

Carolina is optimistic about getting cornerback Mike Jackson and running back Jonathon Brooks back from injured reserve soon after opening their 21-day practice windows last week.

It's still unclear when cornerback Jaycee Horn and left tackle Ickey Ekwonu will be ready to play.

Key number

OLB Jaelan Phillips was a difference-maker on Sunday following his return from a hamstring injury. He had six quarterback pressures against the Saints per NextGenStats, along with two tackles and a sack.

Next steps

The Panthers host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday ahead of an important Monday night game the following week against NFC South rival Tampa Bay.

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