CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are slowly getting healthier following a rash of injuries in the first half of the season.

Panthers coach Dave Canales said cornerback Mike Jackson, running back Jonathon Brooks and offensive lineman Brady Christensen were full participants in practice Wednesday and proclaimed them “ready” to return from injured reserve in time for Sunday’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

All three players remain in the 21-day practice window, so the Panthers would first need to make room for them on the 53-man roster.

“These guys are hungry to get back out there, so we are going to try to find a way for them to help us,” Canales said.

Cornerback Will Lee III is also set to return this week from a nagging hamstring injury.

Canales also remains optimistic that two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn and starting left tackle Ickey Ekwonu will return at some point this season, although he hasn't given a precise timetable.

The news comes one week after outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips returned from a three-game absence because of a hamstring injury to earn NFC Defensive Player of the Week following Carolina’s 20-17 win over New Orleans.

Also, wide receiver Xavier Legette returned from IR last week, although he played sparingly.

All of that is good news for a Panthers (4-5) team that is clinging to first place in the NFC South despite their losing record.

“We have a lot of special guys ... that have done a lot of work trying to come back, and this is an opportunity to rally with our teammates,” quarterback Bryce Young said.

The return of Jackson could be a tremendous lift for the Panthers as they prepare to face Baltimore wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Jackson led the NFL in pass breakups last season with 19 and would give Carolina's cornerback room some needed experience.

Jackson and Horn have been out since Week 4, and backups Lee and Akayleb Evans went down with injuries in the weeks that followed. That forced the Panthers into playing their fifth and sixth cornerbacks the past few weeks, resulting in several pass interference and defensive holding penalties.

Canales said it's “going to be awesome" to get Jackson back on the field.

“With Mike out there, there is the leadership complement,” Canales said. “He's a guy that we have been counting on this whole time. And he's excited. He sees people making plays and he wants to be out there making plays.”

Brooks would be a welcome addition to the Panthers backfield.

Carolina has been relying almost exclusively on Chuba Hubbard to carry the load in the running game. He ran 27 times for 92 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints and also caught five passes for 80 yards.

He has at least 19 carries in five of Carolina's past seven games.

The Panthers haven't given many carries to Trevor Etienne or A.J. Dillon to help spell Hubbard. However, Canales has always been high on Brooks, whom he views as a “home run threat” on any given play.

Canales will have to keep an eye on new injuries to tight ends Darren Waller and Tommy Tremble this week. Both sat out practice Wednesday with knee injuries, and Canales said the team won't know much on their status until later in the week.

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