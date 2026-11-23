CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have been waiting for some of their young cornerbacks to step up ever since veteran starters Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn went on injured reserve in Week 4.

It took awhile, but rookie Will Lee III did just that on Sunday.

The fourth-round draft pick from Texas A&M turned in a big game against the Baltimore Ravens, forcing two fumbles and deflecting a Jacoby Brissett pass that was intercepted by linebacker Tyrel Dodson with 33 seconds left to help secure Carolina's 35-33 win .

The victory gave the Panthers (5-5) a two-game lead in the NFC South for the first time since the end of the 2015 season — the year Carolina last went to the Super Bowl.

Lee's first big play came when he chased down the speedy Justice Hill from the other side of the field and punched the ball out before the Ravens running back could cross the goal line following a 36-yard burst.

The ball rolled out of the back of the end zone for a touchback.

Panthers coach Dave Canales said it will go down as “one of my favorite plays since I’ve been here.”

“It will be something that we’ll point to — this is how you play football, that you never give up,” Canales said. "As long as you’ve got a blade of grass and it’s not across the goal line, (give it) everything you’ve got because you just never pass judgment on what’s going to happen.”

Lee later jarred the ball loose from Derrick Henry near midfield after a Ravens pass completion early in the fourth quarter before coming up with the pass breakup that helped seal the team's second straight win.

What’s working

Chuba Hubbard continues to put together a career season, joining Christian McCaffrey as the only players in franchise history to have 1,000 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns in the first 10 games of a season.

Hubbard ran 27 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns against the Ravens after rushing 27 times for 92 yards and two scores the week before in a 20-17 win against the Saints.

Hubbard has run for 831 yards and nine touchdowns and has 31 receptions for 247 yards and two scores.

Canales said he's not worried about Hubbard's workload being an issue moving forward.

“Chuba is playing so good, and he's doing a great job through the week of getting his body right for Sunday,” Canales said. “He gives us our best chance to be explosive and attack.”

What needs help

The Panthers defense missed “13 to 15 tackles” against the Ravens by Canales' count.

After two strong games defending the run under interim defensive coordinator Todd Wash, Carolina allowed Henry and Hill to combine for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

That's notable heading into next Monday night's game at Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers routed the Panthers 43-13 on Oct. 25 by piling up 258 yards on the ground. Bucky Irving ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

Stock up

Although Hubbard is in no danger of losing carries, the Panthers got a promising outing from backup running back Trevor Etienne on Sunday. Etienne spelled Hubbard on one series and finished the game with 29 yards on six carries, including a 19-yard burst.

Etienne also had a 36-yard kickoff return.

It's the best he's looked since joining the Panthers and it comes at a time when he's fighting for playing time with Jonathon Brooks potentially returning from IR next month.

“Trevor is showing us he wants the ball,” Canales said of the team's 2025 fourth-round draft pick.

Stock down

Speaking of Brooks, it's looking more and more like the Panthers' 2024 draft class was a complete bust.

The Panthers traded up to get Xavier Legette in the first round, but he has largely underperformed with just 86 catches in 35 games and seven TDs. He has gone from starter to seldom-used reserve since returning from an injury earlier this season.

Brooks, a second-round pick, has only played in five games because of injuries and fourth-round draft pick tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is so far down the depth chart that he's only been active for one game this season.

The Panthers cut linebacker Trevin Wallace (third round) in August.

Chau Smith-Wade (fifth round) has been serviceable as a nickel back, but defensive tackle Jade Crumedy (sixth round) and linebacker Michael Barrett (7th round) never panned out.

Injuries

Canales said Monday that WR Jalen Coker has been cleared from the concussion protocol after leaving Sunday's game in the fourth quarter.

At cornerback, Jackson returned to the field Sunday after six weeks on IR, and Horn might not be too far behind. Canales said Horn is making progress and he attempts to return from a torn quadriceps.

“We want to make sure that Jaycee is a great head space to go out there and let it rip. We don't want him to be apprehensive about anything," Canales said.

Key number

11 — The Panthers gave up an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to Baltimore's Devontez Walker on Sunday. It came exactly 11 years to the day after the Panthers last allowed a kickoff return for a TD to Washington's Andre Roberts.

Next steps

The Panthers face the Buccaneers next Monday night. Tampa Bay QB Baker Mayfield is 6-1 against the Panthers since they cut him midway through the 2022 season.

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