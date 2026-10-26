Panthers' run defense springs a leak again against Tampa Bay with Packers up next on Thursday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers thought they had their run defense issues figured out after surrendering a whopping 291 yards and six touchdowns on the ground in Week 1 against Chicago.

It might be time to head back to the drawing board.

Carolina (3-3) had limited opponents to a respectable 92.5 yards per game and a combined two TDs on the ground in the four games since that 59-37 debacle against the Bears.

They held Atlanta's Bijan Robinson to 72 yards rushing. Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs had just 46. The Eagles, as a team, ran for just 35 against the Panthers, although they were without star Saquon Barkley.

But on Sunday, the floodgates reopened as Tampa Bay repeatedly pounded away at Carolina's front seven.

With Baker Mayfield back from a dislocated right thumb and wearing a protective glove on his right hand, the Bucs committed to the running game from the start and never deviated. They ran 49 times for 258 yards and three touchdowns against a Carolina defense that seemingly had no answers and won 43-13 .

Panthers coach Dave Canales said he “liked” the team's defensive run calls, but wasn't happy about the execution.

“It came down to guys fitting their gaps, setting their blocks,” Canales said. “And then, containing the running backs. ... It's something that we’ve made great strides in. But we can’t have setbacks like this.”

Aside from the run gap issues, the Panthers had several missed tackles against Bucky Irving, who has been one of the tougher running backs in the NFL to bring down.

“We had the line of scrimmage controlled and the backs were able to get out in space, and we didn’t bring them down with enough urgency. So just working together and executing those things," Canales said.

The Panthers rank last in the league in run defense entering Monday night's NFL game, allowing 153.2 yards per game.

On paper, the Panthers would seemingly catch a break Thursday night when they head to Green Bay. The Packers will enter averaging a paltry 59.9 yards per game on the ground, the fewest in the league.

But with Josh Jacobs having one game under his belt , the Packers might look to borrow a page from the Bucs' playbook and focus on attacking a run defense that is again reeling.

What’s working

Despite a miserable day for the offense, running back Chuba Hubbard continued to prove he's a valuable and reliable commodity. Because of the lopsided nature of the game, Hubbard was limited to 33 yards rushing but still averaged 4.7 yards per carry. He also had a 30-yard run called back because of a holding penalty. Hubbard added four catches for 27 yards before being removed late in the third quarter with the Bucs leading by 30.

What needs help

The Panthers need to find a punt returner, plain and simple. Canales favorite David Moore was thrust into that role Sunday and the move backfired. Moore muffed an easy fair catch opportunity inside the Carolina 20 early in the game and Tampa Bay recovered, leading to a field goal. That blunder put Carolina in an early 10-0 hole. When the Bucs punted again later in the game, Moore was back to return, but Riley Dixon's kick sailed into the end zone for a touchback. It's unclear if Canales will consider making a change on a short week.

Stock up

TE Darren Waller. The veteran Waller showed he still has some breakaway speed, getting behind Tampa Bay's defense by 5 yards and hauling in a career-best 50-yard touchdown pass on a go route in the second quarter. Waller has not been a high-volume pass catcher this season and mostly works in the red zone. He leads the Panthers with three TD receptions.

Stock down

QB Bryce Young. Young has been solid all season, but it's evident that the fourth-year quarterback still struggles when faced with steady, constant pressure. Young was sacked five times and pressured relentlessly, leading to his worst statistical day of the season . He finished 14 of 27 for a season-low 163 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also had a fumble on a sack that was returned 32 yards for a TD.

Injuries

The Panthers lost right tackle Taylor Moton to significant ankle/fibula injury on Sunday just two games after the longtime starter returned from blood clots in his lung. That means rookie first-round draft pick Monroe Freeling will be back at right tackle moving forward.

Key number

1-6 — Carolina's record against Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield since releasing him late in the 2022 season.

Next steps

The Panthers are 5-10 in Thursday night games since 1995 as they prepare to head to Lambeau Field.

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