Patrick Mahomes shines on his surgically repaired knee in Chiefs' season-opening rout of Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes’ surgically repaired left knee felt so good Monday night that he even ran for a touchdown against the Broncos.

Twice.

After his first scramble to the end zone got called back by a penalty, the Chiefs quarterback took off again on the very next play, sprinting through the teeth of one of the NFL's best defenses for a 15-yard touchdown run. And that set the tone for the rest of the night, as Kansas City whipped the reigning AFC West champions 31-10 .

Mahomes had 184 yards and two touchdowns passing to go with what matched his longest TD run in a regular-season game.

He certainly didn't appear to be slowed by the brace he wore on his left knee.

It was nine months ago to the day that Mahomes tore two ligaments in the knee when he was spun to the ground in front of the Chiefs bench in the waning minutes of a loss to the Chargers. The Chiefs already were on their way toward being eliminated from postseason contention, but the injury to their biggest star sent them to a nadir few could have fathomed.

Just as unthinkable, though, was Mahomes' recovery.

He had surgery the next day in Dallas and immediately began the rehab effort. He spent the summer in Kansas City, watching World Cup games on television while working with Chiefs trainer Julie Frymyer in the team's practice facility, rather than retreating to his home in Texas, where he usually spends much of his down time with his family.

Mahomes kept ticking off benchmarks so quickly that he was on the field for the start of voluntary summer workouts.

He was cleared to fully participate in training camp the week the team reported to Missouri Western State University.

And while he was held out of all three preseason games, the plan all along was for him to be ready for Week 1.

Mahomes was the last Chiefs player to be announced during pregame introductions, roaring himself as the din inside of Arrowhead Stadium reached a crescendo. Then, he proceeded to play without any apparent limitations, scrambling when necessary, avoiding the big hits when he could, and fighting for extra yardage whenever he had the chance as if nothing was ever wrong.

Very little went wrong for the Chiefs on this night.

Even with an undrafted rookie, Kahlil Benson, starting at left tackle, the Chiefs dominated the Broncos up front. Kenneth Walker III, the Super Bowl MVP, ran for 173 yards and scored two touchdowns in his Kansas City debut, and the Chiefs piled up 393 yards of offense while holding the Broncos — who ended their nine-year run as division champs last year — to just 176 yards.

By the end, Mahomes was standing on the field, lifting his arms in celebration, and imploring what was left of a jubilant crowd to celebrate a brilliant performance by the Chiefs to open their season.

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