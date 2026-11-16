Patriots' Drake Maye will be sidelined indefinitely with an ankle injury, AP source says

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has a right ankle injury that will sideline him indefinitely, a person with knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press on Monday.

The Patriots are trying to determine whether Maye will require surgery on his ankle, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't addressed the severity of the injury.

Maye stayed in Germany and did not travel back with the team following its loss to Detroit on Sunday for what coach Mike Vrabel said was a decision made “out of caution.”

Maye injured his ankle on a sack by Aidan Hutchinson in the first quarter of the Patriots' 35-10 loss and didn’t return. Vrabel said after the game that Maye would get tests done once home to determine the severity of the injury.

“He'll be traveling back here shortly, but (the team) just wanted to make sure that everything was good for him to travel back and safely,” Vrabel said Monday during his regularly scheduled radio interview with Boston’s WEEI on the “Greg Hill Show.”

“And it seems like he is.”

The coach said Sunday that he didn’t consider the sack that injured Maye to be improper — Hutchinson had caught up to Maye and pulled him down from behind.

“I’m not going to assume there was something there,” Vrabel said. “However it happened, I don’t think it was anything intentional. I’m sure that it wasn’t. That’s part of the game.”

Backup quarterback Tommy DeVito completed 12 of 24 for 81 yards with one interception and a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Lan Larison for New England after replacing Maye.

The Patriots managed just 151 total yards on the day, a season low. The only other quarterback on the roster is Behren Morton, who is on the practice squad.

Losers of two straight games and three of their last four, New England has a bye this week and won't play again until Nov. 29 when it visits the Los Angeles Chargers.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi in Tampa, Florida, contributed to this report.

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