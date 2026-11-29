CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Trent Pearman threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Bryant Wesco with two seconds left as Clemson rallied from 10 points down to defeat rival South Carolina 21-17 on Saturday night.

The Tigers (8-4) faced second-and-1 with six seconds left, down 17-14, and chose to go for the win at Death Valley. Pearman, the team's third stringer, confidently looked left and delivered the winning strike to Wesco in front of defender Vicari Swain.

South Carolina (6-6) tried for a multi-lateral play that did not get close to success and fans flooded the field in celebration after the final tackle was made.

After all, Clemson, which leads the series 75-44-4, had lost its past two to the Gamecocks at home, including a 17-14 loss where South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers was practically untouchable in the victory.

This time, it was Pearman, a walk-on who grew up in Clemson as the son of longtime team staffer Danny Pearman. He led the 77-yard drive with 2:33 left and had runs of 12 and 15 yards for first downs. A pass to Wesco in the end zone was flagged for interference, but Clemson rolled the dice and came up with a rivalry win.

Pearman finished with 197 yards passing and two touchdown throws, Clemson's first in four games. Jarvis Green added 78 yards and a TD while reserve quarterback Chris Denson added 51 yards rushing as the Tigers ran for 187 yards.

Sellers ran for a 124 yards and a touchdown and threw for a second score. But Clemson's defense dug in in the fourth quarter after the South Carolina took a 17-7 lead.

Down 7-3, Sellers had a 44-yard run into Clemson territory in the second quarter before faking out the defense a few plays later on a 13-yard TD run that started a brief brawl .

Sellers kept the pressure on in the third quarter and threw a 19-yard strike to Brady Hunt for a 17-7 lead.

Clemson reserve receiver Tristan Smith was carted off the field and taken to a hospital after he lay on the ground for several minutes. Teammate Jackson Reach was blocked into Smith's helmet on a punt return.

Takeaways

South Carolina: The Gamecocks played without productive starters in defensive end Dylan Stewart and receiver Nyck Harbor, and could overcome their losses. The team's season will likely be remembered for the what if losses to Mississippi State and Kentucky, where the Gamecocks led each by double digits before losing. The script was no different in this one.

Clemson: The Tigers were without their second-leading receiver in T.J. Moore, who was injured at Duke last week, along with both starting quarterbacks in Tait Reynolds and Chris Vizzina, hurt in a loss to Georgia Tech here two weeks ago. But Pearman has proven tough enough to lead the Tigers to satisfying wins at Duke and over South Carolina.

Up next

Both Clemson and South Carolina await their bowl destinations. They'll find out officially on Dec. 6.

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