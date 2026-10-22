Penguins forward Ben Kindel back in Pittsburgh after a medical emergency on team flight

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Ben Kindel is back in Pittsburgh and recovering from a medical emergency on the team's flight back from Utah earlier this week.

Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas said Thursday that the 19-year-old Kindel collapsed about 10 minutes after the club left Salt Lake City. The plane turned back to the airport for an emergency landing and Kindel was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for observation before being released on Wednesday.

Kindel had a vasovagal episode, which is marked by a sharp drop in heart rate and blood pressure, according to Dubas. Kindel was undergoing further testing at the team complex on Thursday.

Dubas said Kindel had no prior history of collapsing. The team placed the 2025 first-round pick on injured reserve, and while there is no timetable for his return, Dubas added the club is optimistic Kindel could return to training by the end of the weekend, pending test results.

Kindel has two points and two assists in nine games this season for Pittsburgh. He played nearly 19 minutes during a loss to Utah on Monday night.

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