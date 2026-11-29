COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ryan Barker kicked a 31-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining, and Penn State rallied from a 20-point halftime deficit to beat Maryland 27-26 on Saturday night.

The Nittany Lions (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) won for the 15th straight time in College Park and now lead the series 45-3-1 against the Terrapins. Maryland hasn't won at home against Penn State since 1961.

The Terps had every opportunity this time, but they let it get away.

Down 23-3 early in the third quarter, the Nittany Lions went for it on fourth down from the Maryland 10. That was a chance for the Terps to snuff out a Penn State comeback before it even started, but Rocco Becht found Chase Sowell in the back left corner of the end zone for Penn State’s first TD of the day.

Becht added a 3-yard touchdown run with 9 seconds left in the quarter to make it 23-17.

Maryland decided to kick on fourth-and-1 from the Penn State 15, and the field goal gave the Terps a two-possession lead at 26-17 with 9:28 left, but left the Nittany Lions with ample time for those two possessions.

A conversion on fourth-and-6 from its own 29 helped keep Penn State's hopes alive, and Becht threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Benjamin Brahmer with 4:52 remaining to get within 26-24.

After a false start, Maryland ran the ball on consecutive downs setting up a third-and-11 and failed to convert. Penn State got the ball back and easily moved into field goal range.

After the game ended, there was a brief melee on the field before order was restored and players left the field.

Malik Washington threw two first-half touchdown passes for Maryland (4-8, 2-7), which finished 2-3 under interim coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim. Abdul-Rahim took over after Michael Locksley's exit in October.

The takeaway

Penn State: The Nittany Lions avoided what would have been an ugly end to the regular season. They were that close to losing to Rutgers and Maryland in consecutive weeks.

Maryland: The Terps have blown several chances at big wins at home over the past couple years. On Saturday they were oddly conservative while doing so. Even when they had the ball and two timeouts and 30 seconds left in the first half at their own 37, they simply ran out the clock. Maryland ultimately paid for not trying to build a larger lead.

Up next

Penn State: Awaits a bowl bid.

Maryland: Finds out who its coach will be going forward.

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