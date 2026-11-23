TORONTO (AP) — The Pentagon accused Canada on Monday of falling short as a credible partner in defending North America, delivering a sharp rebuke to its longtime ally over military spending and its reconsideration of American-made F-35 fighter jets .

In an unusually blunt fact sheet, the Defense Department accused Ottawa of failing to make the tough decisions needed to modernize its military and meet NATO commitments.

“Canada’s defense shortfalls speak for themselves,” it said. “Canada must get serious and focused.”

The criticism follows a classified directive from U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds said largely restricts officials’ participation in Canadian think tank events and social engagements . Relations have been battered by President Donald Trump’s trade war and threats to make Canada the 51st state.

In May, Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby announced a pause in the Permanent Joint Board on Defense, a bilateral advisory body established in 1940, accusing Canada of failing to make credible progress on its defense commitments.

The rebuke also follows criticism of Washington at the Halifax International Security Forum, where its president, Peter Van Praagh, a former adviser in Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s government, warned Friday that the United States can no longer be counted on as a predictable leader of the democratic world.

The Pentagon accused Canada of leaving American taxpayers to shoulder the burden of continental defense . It said only 41.9% of Canada’s air force fleet was serviceable in the 2025-26 fiscal year and 53.9% of its naval fleet, while the army’s operational readiness stood at 48%.

It also criticized Ottawa’s review of its planned purchase of 88 American-made F-35s, warning that a mixed fighter fleet could worsen personnel shortages. The Pentagon accused Canadian leaders of putting domestic economic interests ahead of military effectiveness, creating uncertainty for the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, which the countries operate jointly.

Prime Minister Mark Carney put the F-35 purchase under review as Trump threatened Canadian sovereignty and imposed tariffs. Canada has examined Swedish-made Gripen fighters, which could bring manufacturing jobs.

Canada’s military did not immediately provide a substantive response to the Pentagon’s criticism.

Carney has acknowledged readiness problems, saying only one of Canada’s four submarines was seaworthy. Ottawa has since named Germany’s Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems as preferred supplier for up to 12 replacements, pending contract negotiations.

“We should no longer send three-quarters of our defense capital spending to America,” Carney said in June.

Canada reached NATO’s previous target of spending 2% of gross domestic product on defense and joined allies pledging to reach 5% by 2035 , including related security investments. Its latest budget projects combined defense and security spending of 4.1% of GDP by the 2027-28 fiscal year, but core defense spending of only 2.6%. Canada’s parliamentary budget watchdog says the path to 5% remains unclear.

The Pentagon accused Ottawa of postponing the largest increases until after the 2029 federal election.

Other NATO allies also remain short of the new target. Yet Colby praised Germany’s military buildup Sunday as a “tectonic shift” and called Poland a “true model ally.” He also praised Romania’s plan to reach 5% by 2031.

Speaking Saturday at the Halifax International Security Forum, Rounds said the directive was not expected to affect joint military operations or intelligence sharing.

The Trump administration had already barred Pentagon officials from the Halifax forum under 2025 restrictions on think tank participation.