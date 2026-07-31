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Peru swears in new president and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

Peruvian president sworn in; South America confirmed a conservative regional shift

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Perú swears in new president and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean
Perú swears in new president and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

July 24-30, 2026

Keiko Fujimori was sworn in as Peru’s president, a victory that confirmed a regional shift in South America toward the conservative wing.

Mexico said it will address the growing problem of sargassum, a brown seaweed that has quadrupled in the Mexican Caribbean this year and poses a threat not only to the environment but also to tourism.

Argentina’s President Javier Milei accused Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of being a “thief” and a “delinquent,” among other things. Milei was in Sao Paulo for an event where Brazilian Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro, a son of former President Jair Bolsonaro , was confirmed as the presidential candidate of his father’s party.

This gallery was curated by chief photographer Eduardo Verdugo based in Mexico City.

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