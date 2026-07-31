Peru swears in new president and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean
Peruvian president sworn in; South America confirmed a conservative regional shift
- 1 minuto de lectura'
July 24-30, 2026
Keiko Fujimori was sworn in as Peru’s president, a victory that confirmed a regional shift in South America toward the conservative wing.
Mexico said it will address the growing problem of sargassum, a brown seaweed that has quadrupled in the Mexican Caribbean this year and poses a threat not only to the environment but also to tourism.
Argentina’s President Javier Milei accused Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of being a “thief” and a “delinquent,” among other things. Milei was in Sao Paulo for an event where Brazilian Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro, a son of former President Jair Bolsonaro , was confirmed as the presidential candidate of his father’s party.
This gallery was curated by chief photographer Eduardo Verdugo based in Mexico City.
- 1
- 2
La Justicia localizó en Venezuela a una niña santafesina de 5 años que era buscada desde 2023
- 3
Empleados de un lavadero mostraron cómo le quedó la camioneta al Dibu Martínez después de quedar enterrado en el barro
- 4
Palermo: un hombre murió tras sufrir un paro cardiorrespiratorio al salir de un gimnasio