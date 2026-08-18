PGA Tour postseason heads to St. Louis and LIV Golf wraps up season in Indiana

PGA Tour

BMW CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: St. Louis.

Course: Bellerive CC. Yardage: 7,448. Par: 72.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner's share: $3.6 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. to noon (ESPN), 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Scottie Scheffler won the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Notes: The second FedEx Cup playoff event is for the top 50 players. The top 30 after this week advance to the Tour Championship, where the winner claims the FedEx Cup and a $10 million prize in official money. ... Scottie Scheffler is $1,034,755 away from overtaking Tiger Woods on the PGA Tour career earnings list. ... Bellerive last hosted the 2018 PGA Championship won by Brooks Koepka. It lasted hosted the BMW Championship in 2008. ... Sungjae Im was the only player who moved into the top 50. He has made it to the BMW Championship every year since he was a rookie in 2019. ... Matt McCarty got the final spot at Bellerive by seven points over Keith Mitchell. ... Seventeen players in the field also played Bellerive in the 2018 PGA Championship. ... Scheffler now has won all three postseason tournaments. ... The BMW Championship currently is the only postseason event that rotates. It will go to Liberty National in New Jersey next year.

Next week: Tour Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

LIV Golf League

LIV GOLF INDIANAPOLIS

Site: Westfield, Indiana.

Course: The Club at Chatham Hills. Yardage: 7,273. Par: 70.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner's share: $4 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-6 p.m. (Fox Sports app); Saturday, 2-5 p.m. (FOX); Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (FOX).

Defending champion: Sebastian Munoz.

Points champion: Jon Rahm.

Last tournament: Joaquin Niemann won LIV Golf New York.

Notes: This is the final event of the LIV Golf season because the Michigan team championship has been canceled. LIV Golf Indianapolis will serve as the individual and team championship, although Jon Rahm has already wrapped up the individual title for the third straight year. ... Lucas Herbert, Joaquin Niemann and Tyrrell Hatton are in the running to finish third in the individual points race (with Bryson DeChambeau at No. 2). ... 4Aces, Ripper, Crushers and Legion XIII are separated by 13.5 points going into the final team event. ... The 12 events on the LIV schedule are the fewest since there were eight events during the inaugural season that began in June 2022. ... Sebastian Munoz won last year in a playoff over Rahm. ... Rahm was seen playing at Shinnecock Hills during the week off after LIV Golf New York. ... The last three LIV Golf events have been wire-to-wire victories by Niemann at Trump Bedminster, Herbert in the U.K. and Hatton in Spain.

Next tournament: End of season.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

LPGA Tour

CPKC WOMEN'S OPEN

Site: Edmonton, Alberta.

Course: Royal Mayfair GC. Yardage: 6,452. Par: 70.

Prize money: $2.75 million. Winner's share: $412,500.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 6-7 p.m. (Golf Channel mobile), 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Brooke Henderson.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last week: Jeeno Thitikul won The Standard Portland Classic.

Notes: This is the final week of qualifying for Americans to make the Solheim Cup team for the Sept. 11-13 matches in the Netherlands. ... Jeeno Thitikul joined Nelly Korda as the only players with three LPGA victories this year. Two of the wins for Korda are majors. ... The Canadian Women's Open took over for the du Maurier Classic in 2001 when it lost its LPGA major status over tobacco sponsorship regulations in Canada. The tournament dates to 1973. ... Brooke Henderson is a two-time winner of the tournament. In 2018, she became the first Canadian winner since Jocelyne Bourassa in 1973. ... Royal Mayfair last hosted the tournament in 2013 when Lydia Ko won for the second straight time, both years as an amateur. ... Nelly Korda is in the field after taking off last week in Portland. ... Haeran Ryu, who joined Korda as a two-time major winner this year, is not playing this week.

Next week: FM Championship.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

European tour

NEXO CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Aberdeen, Scotland.

Course: Trump International GC. Yardage: 7,439. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3 million. Winner's share: $500,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel), noon to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel mobile); Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Grant Forrest.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Last week: Jeff Winther won the Danish Golf Championship.

Notes: Patrick Reed is playing for the first time since he tied for 46th in the British Open. Reed leads the Race to Dubai over Rory McIlroy by 308 points. McIlroy is not expected to play on the European tour until the Irish Open next month. ... The field has four players from the top 100 in the world, led by Reed at No. 32. ... John Daly II, the son of two-time major champion John Daly, is in the field. He has played twice on the Korn Ferry Tour this year and the Puerto Rico Open on the PGA Tour. This is his first European tour start. ... The British Masters next week is expecting more LIV Golf players now that LIV's final team championship has been canceled. ... Matthieu Pavon and K.H. Lee are in the field from finishing among the top 200 in the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour last year. Both are former PGA Tour winners. ... The tournament was first played in 2020 as part of a refigured schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic. It returned to the schedule last year.

Next week: British Masters.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

PGA Tour Champions

ROGERS CHARITY CLASSIC

Site: Calgary, Alberta.

Course: Canyon Meadows Golf & CC. Yardage: 7,093. Par: 70.

Prize money: $2.5 million. Winner's share: $375,000.

Television: Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel mobile), 10 p.m. to midnight (Golf Channel-Tape Delay); Saturday-Sunday, 4-5 p.m. (Golf Channel mobile), 5-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Richard Green.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stewart Cink.

Last week: Stewart Cink won the Boeing Classic.

Notes: Stewart Cink won for the fifth time this year, making him the first player with at least five PGA Tour Champions titles in one season since Steve Stricker in 2023. He is not playing this week in Canada. ... Three of Cink's nine career victories have been in playoffs. ... Zach Johnson is in the field. He has four victories in his first season on the PGA Tour Champions, but he trails Cink on the Charles Schwab Cup points list by more than $1 million. ... Soren Kjeldsen of Denmark finished third last week at the Boeing Classic for his best finish of the year. It moved him up six spots to No. 14 in the Schwab Cup. ... Canyon Meadows is about 3,500 feet above sea level. ... The tournament dates to 2013. Scott McCarron won in consecutive years (2017-18) and remains the only player to have won the tournament more than once. ... Richard Green of Australia last year and Carlos Franco of Paraguay in 2016 are the only non-Americans to win the Rogers Charity Classic.

Next week: The Ally Challenge.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

Korn Ferry Tour

ADVENTHEALTH CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Kansas City, Missouri.

Course: Blue Hills CC. Yardage: 7,383. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, noon to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-3 p.m. (Golf Channel mobile); Saturday, 2-3 p.m. (Golf Channel mobile), 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: S.H. Kim.

Points leader: Ross Steelman.

Last week: Ross Steelman won the Albertson Boise Open.

Next tournament: Simmons Bank Open on Sept. 10-13.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

Other tours

Epson Tour: Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic, Wildhorse GC, Pendleton, Oregon. Previous winner: Erika Hara. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

United States Golf Association: U.S. Senior Women's Open, Barton Hills CC, Ann Arbor, Michigan. Television: Saturday-Sunday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel mobile), 10 p.m. to midnight (Golf Channel-Tape Delay). Defending champion: Becky Morgan. Online: https://www.usga.org/

Japan Golf Tour: Jumbo Ozaki Memorial Tournament, Kusatsu CC, Gunma, Japan. Defending champion: Kazuki Higa. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Challenge Tour: Vierumaki Finnish Challenge, Cooke Course, Vierumaki, Finland. Previous winner: David Law. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

PGA Tour Americas: Manitoba Open, Elmhurst Golf & CC, Winnipeg, Manitoba. Previous winner: Online: https://www.pgatour.com/americas

Japan LPGA: CAT Ladies, Daihakone CC, Kanagawa, Japan. Defending champion: Kokona Sakurai. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: KLPGA Championship, Fortune Hills CC, Pocheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Jungmin Hong. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

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