NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Keith Mitchell enjoys playing the RSM Classic at Sea Island because it's a home game now that he lives in the Georgia coastal community. Even better is when he doesn't have to cope with the pressure that comes with the final tournament of the PGA Tour season.

Mitchell took care of that with a runner-up finish in Japan, and a top 10 in Mexico. He is No. 52 in the FedEx Cup Fall, making him a lock for $20 million signature events at Pebble Beach and Riviera.

“I still want to play well this week,” Mitchell said Tuesday. “It's a little bit easier without the extra added pressure.”

That falls to so many others.

The RSM Classic is the final tournament for players to finish among the top 100 in the FedEx Cup to secure full cards for 2027, a transition year to the new model of two tiers. Everyone from No. 93 (Kevin Roy) to No. 100 (Christiaan Bezuidenhout) is at Sea Island.

Right behind is Billy Horschel, who fell out of the top 100 last week.

That's not the only bubble. The top 60 are assured two signature events to start next year, at Pebble and Riviera. Max Homa looked to be in good shape, until different winners and big moves bumped him out, and then he played his way back to No. 60 going into Sea Island.

Ben Kohles, who only a month ago was trying to keep his card, suddenly is No. 61 after finishing runner-up in the Austin Championship on Monday.

The other bubble is a little more complicated. The top 50 in the world ranking at the end of the year get into the Masters. Some players might not have another chance this year. Others might go to Australia or pull a Ryan Gerard and fly to Mauritius to try to lock up top-50 status.

Rickie Fowler is not in the Masters field and is sitting at No. 49. He has played only once in the last three months and is not at the RSM Classic. Fowler received a spot in the Hero World Challenge, overlooked news because of the return of Tiger Woods .

Harris English is at No. 47 and playing at Sea Island as is Austin Smotherman, a two-time winner in the fall who is at No. 50. Outside the top 50 but within range are 19-year-old Blades Brown (54) and Ben James, the No. 1 player from PGA Tour University with two runner-up finishes in the fall.

Money matters

The CME Group Tour Championship decides the season champion on the LPGA Tour — whoever wins among the 60-player field — but it stands out for its $2 million check, the largest in women's golf.

Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand has won it twice. But she said the pressure she feels at Tiburon Golf Club is winning, not the financial reward.

“The nerves always come when you're going to get a win. Either it's a $4 million check or it's just like a $100,000 check. I feel like the nerves is not going to change because of the prize money,” she said Tuesday.

“I know the money that comes to the bank is not the same amount,” she said. “But the sacrifice, the pride, the game, the feeling, I will take it, either win. Even if it's not in CME. Even if it's just like a Honda LPGA that I won ($270,000).”

Pressure? That can only be found in the majors for Thitikul, who has yet to win one.

“I think because the anxiety comes out more,” she said. “The major makes a big impact. The word ‘major’ makes a big impact on all the players.”

The one LPGA award still (sort of) on the line

Nelly Korda clinched the points-based award as LPGA player of the year two weeks ago when she was at the tail end of her two-month break from competition.

Then it was Erika Hara's turn. Hara, wildly popular in Japan for her sense of fashion, tied for 17th last week at The Annika to give her enough points to clinch LPGA rookie of the year over Youmin Hwang of South Korea.

The last major award, the Vare Trophy, is still up for grabs, with an explanation. Players must complete 60 rounds of individual play. Korda and Haeran Ryu, both double major winners this season, fall short of that requirement and therefore are not eligible.

That leaves Miyu Yamashita as the front-runner with a scoring average of 69.50 over 82 rounds. Jeeno Thitikul is next at 69.87 in 71 rounds, though it's quite a mountain to catch Yamashita. There is no cut at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, meaning Thitikul would need to be at least 29 shots better than the Japanese star at Tiburon Golf Club.

That means if Yamashita posts an even-par 72 each round, Thitikul would need to be 28-under 260.

LPGA Q-school

The pressure begins to build on Thursday in Florida, only it has nothing to do with the $2 million prize for winning the LPGA's season finale. Also starting Thursday in Alabama is the 90-hole final stage of the Q-Series.

The top 25 finishers will earn LPGA Tour cards. Among those listed in the field is Megan Khang, who played in the Solheim Cup this year and by one putt on her final hole at The Annika finished outside the top 100.

Megha Ganne, who won the U.S. Women's Amateur in 2025, finished 12th on the Epson Tour. She would have limited status, so the Stanford alum is going through Q-Series to improve her lot.

Also playing is Casandra Alexander of South Africa, who won the Order of Merit on the Ladies European Tour to earn a pass straight to the final stage. The tournament was moved up from December to avoid the Alabama weather last year that cut the final stage to 72 holes.

Divots

Wyndham Clark had said his offseason plans included “hopefully” getting engaged. Whatever level of hope is now reality. He proposed to Emily Tanner. ... Hye-Jin Choi has 10 runner-up finishes on the LPGA Tour without a victory. That ties Laura Baugh for most without a win. ... Principal Financial Group has extended through 2031 its title sponsorship of the PGA Tour Champions event in Iowa that dates to 2007. ... Golfweek reported that Morgan Pressel's contract with Golf Channel is not being renewed for next year on the LPGA. Pressel is set to be in the booth this week for NBC, which is separate from Golf Channel. NBC had no immediate comment on the status of Pressel's contract for next year. ... Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland, John Daly and Gary Player have been added to the 20-team field for the PNC Championship next week. Still unannounced is Tiger Woods, though it appears likely he will play considering he is returning at the Hero World Challenge two weeks earlier. ... Kota Kaneko of Japan is the Sir Henry Cotton Award winner as the top rookie on the European tour.

Stat of the week

Americans had gone 15 tournaments on the LPGA without winning, including the Solheim Cup, until Lindy Duncan won The Annika.

Final word

“I'm back.” — Patrick Reed, upon receiving his PGA Tour card for 2027 at the conclusion of the DP World Tour Championship .

See AP’s full golf coverage here