Phillies rout Orioles in a game called by rain after 5 1/2 innings

BALTIMORE (AP) — Bryce Harper and Bryan De La Cruz both homered, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-0 on Sunday in a game halted by rain after 5 1/2 innings.

The rain was steady for much of the afternoon. The game started on time, but players had to deal with wet weather until the field was pretty well soaked after the top of the third. There was a delay for 1 hour, 49 minutes that knocked Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler and Baltimore’s Kyle Bradish (7-10) out of the game.

The Phillies then scored twice in the fourth, once in the fifth and three times in the sixth before another delay, which was followed by the game being called.

This was the last game for both teams before Monday’s trade deadline. Philadelphia occupies a wild card in the National League. The Orioles fell to 2 1/2 games behind the final playoff spot in the AL.

Reliever Tim Mayza (3-3) got the win.

BRAVES 4, NATIONALS 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and drove in two runs and Atlanta beat the slumping Washington to complete a rare four-game sweep.

The Nationals have lost five straight, including being swept in a four-game series for the first time this season and the first time ever in Atlanta.

Matt Olson also homered as the Braves completed their first four-game sweep since winning four at the Nationals in September 2025.

Atlanta right-hander JR Ritchie was recalled from Triple A Gwinnett. Right-hander Reynaldo López was placed on the 15-day injured list with left knee inflammation.

Ritchie issued a walk and hit Andrés Chapparo on his helmet with a bases-loaded pitch to force in a run in Washington’s two-run fourth. Chapparo completed the inning before he was replaced by Brady House, who made his first career appearance at first base. James Wood’s sacrifice fly also drove in a run.

CARDINALS 5, BLUE JAYS 1

TORONTO (AP) — José Fermin hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning and St. Louis defeated Toronto, avoiding a three-game sweep.

Matthew Liberatore pitched six shutout innings and George Soriano (4-3) worked one inning for the win as the Cardinals used a four-run ninth to snap an eight-game losing streak against Toronto.

St. Louis won for the fifth time in 17 games since the All-Star break, and scored more than three runs for the first time since a 7-0 win over Cincinnati on July 25.

Blue Jays closer Louis Varland (3-4) walked Masyn Winn to begin the ninth. Winn advanced to third on a base hit by Bryan Torres before scoring on Fermin’s line drive single to center.

Varland hadn’t allowed a run since July 10 at San Diego.

GUARDIANS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Gavin Williams allowed one hit in 5 2/3 innings and struck out 10, Chase DeLauter drove in three runs and Cleveland defeated Arizona to avoid being swept in a weekend series.

Patrick Bailey snapped an 0-for-13 skid with a home run in the second inning off Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly (8-9).

Williams (11-6) retired the first 15 batters he faced before Tim Tawa led off the sixth with a base hit to right. Tawa tried to bunt on the previous pitch but fouled it off, which drew plenty of criticism from the Guardians.

When the tarp came out with two outs in the sixth inning, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt and third-base coach Rouglas Odor charged from the dugout and began exchanging words with Diamondbacks players and coaches. The benches emptied for both teams, but calm was restored a couple minutes later.

The game resumed after an hour, 34-minute rain delay.

Arizona had the bases loaded in the sixth and ninth innings but couldn’t get any runs.

REDS 10, PIRATES 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Chase Burns won his 12th straight decision and Sal Stewart hit his 24th home run as Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh to take three of four in the series.

Stewart tied Joey Votto for second-most homers by a Reds rookie. Votto hit 24 in 2008. Frank Robinson holds the franchise’s rookie mark with 38 homers in 1956.

Burns (13-1) is the first Reds pitcher to win 12 straight decisions since Brooks Lawrence won 13 straight in 1956.

Burns allowed one run on two hits with two walks and nine strikeouts in six innings and lowered his ERA to 2.35. It was Burns’ 17th start allowing two runs or fewer.

The game was delayed 25 minutes in the fourth while the grounds crew applied drying compound on the infield and batter’s box. Despite steady rainfall, the tarp was never brought out. Pirates manager Don Kelly was ejected after voicing his displeasure.

WHITE SOX 9, RAYS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Kay tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings, Andrew Benintendi, Everson Pereira and Miguel Vargas hit home runs, and Chicago beat AL-leading Tampa Bay.

The White Sox (58-52), who entered August in first place of the AL Central for the first time since 2021, hold a 3 1/2 game lead over the Minnesota Twins.

Kay (8-5) fanned three batters and allowed seven hits while walking one. Duncan Davitt surrendered the lone run on his first pitch of the ninth.

Benintendi scored the game’s first run on a fielding error by Griffin Jax (6-9) in the first inning, and Colson Montgomery doubled the lead after Benintendi’s advance to second allowed him to come across from third; the play was officially scored as a wild pitch by Jax.

MARLINS 2, METS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Petersen worked out of a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the seventh inning as Miami beat the Mets shortly after New York traded opening day starter Freddy Peralta to Tampa Bay.

Joe Mack homered, Xavier Edwards added an RBI single and Sandy Alcantara tossed six-plus solid innings for the Marlins, who won the final three games of the four-game series. Miami slugged six homers in the series, while the Mets went deep twice.

Alcantara (12-6) allowed four hits, including Luis Robert Jr.’s single and Jared Young’s double to open the seventh, and struck out five.

Petersen walked Marcus Semien before striking out Jorge Polanco and Francisco Alvarez and coaxed A.J. Ewing into a ground out to second.

Pete Fairbanks worked around a pair of walks in the ninth and earned his 17th save for the Marlins, who entered Sunday 1 1/2 games behind Philadelphia for the final National League playoff spot.

ASTROS 7, RANGERS 3

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez tied a career high with four hits, Jeremy Peña hit a home run, and Houston used a four-run seventh inning to pull away from Texas and complete a series sweep.

Cam Smith and LaMonte Wade Jr. hit back-to-back RBI singles to open a decisive seventh inning before Alvarez capped it with a two-run double. Alvarez finished 4 for 5 with three doubles and two RBIs.

Jose Altuve opened the scoring with a one-run single, and Peña extended the lead to 3-0 in the fourth with his 13th homer of the year.

Peter Lambert tossed 5 2/3 innings for Houston, striking out eight and allowing two runs on three hits. Lambert retired the first 12 Rangers in order before his no-hitter bid was broken up with a single in the fifth.

YANKEES 2, CUBS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — José Caballero lined a two-run homer, Gerrit Cole pitched into the sixth inning and New York hung on to top Chicago.

New York got 3 1/3 scoreless innings from relievers Brent Headrick, Paul Blackburn and David Bednar to take two of three at Wrigley Field.

Seiya Suzuki finished with two hits for Chicago, including a double. Michael Busch had an RBI.

Cole (5-5) yielded one run on four hits in his 13th start since coming back from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander struck out five and walked three, but needed a lift from the bullpen.

Headrick relieved Cole with the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth, and got Nico Hoerner to fly out. He struck out the side in the seventh.

David Bednar entered with two outs in the eighth, and got Ian Happ to fly out with runners on second and third. Bednar worked around a walk in the ninth for his 24th save.

ROCKIES 8, ROYALS 1

DENVER (AP) — Kyle Freeland gave up one run and struck out eight in his first career complete game, Jake McCarthy hit a three-run homer, and Colorado beat Kansas City to finish off a three-game series sweep.

The 99-degree temperature at first pitch made it the second-hottest Rockies home game in franchise history, behind only a 100-degree game against the Washington Nationals on June 25, 2012.

Freeland (3-10) won for just the second time in his past 18 starts. Colorado’s veteran left-hander had allowed 19 earned runs in 22 1/3 innings over his previous four starts. It was the first complete game for the Rockies since 2022.

Brett Sullivan had two RBIs and two doubles, and rookie Cole Carrigg matched a career high with three hits for Colorado, which outscored the Royals in the series by a combined 23-8.

McCarthy’s home run was his 11th of the season and he now has 34 RBIs in his past 26 games

ANGELS 2, BREWERS 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Walbert Ureña pitched three-hit ball over six innings and Wade Meckler hit a two-run homer off Milwaukee ace Jacob Misiorowski as Los Angeles beat the Brewers.

Ureña (7-7) struck out seven and walked three as the Angels snapped a five-game losing streak. The rookie right-hander has a 2.54 ERA this season and a 2.25 ERA since May 1, a stretch in which he has allowed one or fewer earned runs in 12 of 16 starts.

Angels reliever Ryan Zeferjahn replaced the injured Sam Bachman with a runner on second and one out in the eighth. He struck out Brice Turang, gave up an infield single to Jackson Chourio and struck out Garrett Mitchell with runners on first and third to end the inning.

Zeferjahn then struck out two of four batters in the ninth for his fourth save.

TIGERS 11. ATHLETICS 0

WEST SACRAMENTO ,Calif. (AP) — Keider Montero pitched six scoreless innings, Eduardo Valencia drove in four runs and Detroit completed their first season-series sweep ever against an American League opponent with a victory over the Athletics.

One day after trading ace Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers for three prospects, the Tigers responded with their third straight win to remain within 2 1/2 games of the last wild-card spot in the AL.

Spencer Torkelson hit a two-run double in the first inning against Gage Jump (4-7) to stake Montero to the early lead. Gleyber Torres added a two-run single and Valencia had a two-run double in the fourth inning to break the game open. Valencia added a two-run double in a four-run eighth.

Montero (8-6) allowed just two hits and two walks.

PADRES 5, GIANTS 4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jackson Merrill homered and Jake Cronenworth and Luis Campusano each had RBIs for San Diego in a win over San Francisco.

The Padres have won eight of their last nine games.

Merrill hit a two-run shot to center field and Cronenworth’s two-run single put the Padres up 4-0 in the second inning. Adames added an RBI single in the fifth.

Reliever Griffin Canning (3-9) pitched two innings, allowing one run on up two hits. Adrian Morejon earned his second save of the year, striking out three batters in the final 1 1/3 innings. Opener Kyle Hart pitched three innings, striking out two and allowing only one hit.

MARINERS 7, TWINS 6

SEATTLE (AP) — Colt Emerson singled to right in the ninth inning to score pinch-runner Stuard Fairchild from third for Seattle’ second straight walk-off victory over Minnesota.

The Mariners had blown a 6-0 lead as the Twins scored five runs in the eighth, then tied it on Luke Keaschall’s leadoff homer in the ninth.

Josh Naylor led off the Seattle ninth with a single to right. After Cal Raleigh struck out, Victor Robles drilled a shot to center. Naylor scrambled all the way to third, beating the throw with a hard slide, and Robles took second. Naylor was shaken up on the slide, but walked off the field under his own power and was replaced by Fairchild, who came up from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday.

Emerson then sent a 1-2 pitch off the glove of first baseman Victor Caratini, and Fairchild scored easily.

RED SOX 8, DODGERS 4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ceddanne Rafaela homered for the third straight game and Boston beat Los Angeles to sweep the three-game series.

Masataka Yoshida homered and drove in two runs, and Jake Bennett (7-4) allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings to help the Red Sox win their fifth straight game. Boston is 23-3 since July 3.

Emmet Sheehan (4-8) was pulled after allowing five runs in 2 2/3 innings, with the Red Sox pushing across two runs in a 30-pitch first inning.

Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu then clocked Sheehan for back-to-back homers to start the third inning, followed by Yoshida’s solo shot for a 5-3 lead two batters later.

Rafaela went 7 for 14 with four homers and five RBIs in the series. He has an eight-game hitting streak with four straight multi-hit outings.