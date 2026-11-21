GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Farah’s white wedding dress trailed behind her as she stepped toward a waiting car, past buildings reduced to rubble. Relatives clapped and danced as she and Abdullah celebrated their wedding in Gaza City.

Farah Alaa Emad Alzanoun, 22, and Abdullah Sultan Jabr Tutah, 25, married on Thursday, beginning their life together in a city where much of what they trained to build has been destroyed.

Both studied architecture. Abdullah graduated first overall at the Islamic University of Gaza and became a teaching assistant in its architecture department before the war. He no longer holds that post. Farah studied at the University College in Gaza City. Neither has work in architecture, according to the bride’s uncle, photographer Yousef Al Zanoun.

For Farah’s family, the celebration also carried the absence of her father, who was killed in 2006, when she was small. Her grandparents raised her and her siblings, and it was from their home that she left for her wedding.

“She is closer to a sister than a niece to me,” Al Zanoun said.

His photographs follow the preparations, relatives helping the groom dress, dancing and music, and the bride’s journey through damaged streets to the celebration.

The following day, the newlyweds posed for a photograph in their rented apartment in western al-Rimal, behind al-Shifa Hospital, their first home together.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.