QAH, Syria (AP) — Nearly two years after the fall of former Syrian leader Bashar Assad, displaced Syrians still live in makeshift shelters at al-Karama camp near the Turkish border.

Brick walls topped with fabric roofs form rows of dwellings where families carry on with daily life after years of displacement. Some residents have dismantled their tents and returned to their villages, but others remain because their homes were destroyed during the war and they cannot afford to rebuild.

Reduced humanitarian assistance has compounded the hardship for families already struggling to meet their basic needs.

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