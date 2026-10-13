Photos show displaced Syrian Kurdish families returning to damaged homes after seven years

AL-ARISHA, Syria (AP) — After seven years of displacement, around 450 mostly Kurdish families left the al-Talayi camp in the Syrian city of Hassakeh on Tuesday to return to Syria’s Ras al-Ayn countryside.

Families arrived in the town of Al-Arisha with belongings piled onto trucks to find damaged and destroyed homes and limited basic services.

The families were displaced by a Turkish military offensive alongside Turkish-backed Syrian factions in October 2019. Their return follows arrangements between the Syrian government and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, though damaged infrastructure and unresolved property issues remain obstacles for many.

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